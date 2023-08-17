Highlights QPR striker Charlie Kelman remains part of Gareth Ainsworth's plans for the season, despite rumors about his future and his absence from recent matches.

Kelman had a successful loan spell at Leyton Orient last season, but returned to QPR and was included in the squad for pre-season.

Although Kelman has not made a significant impact at the first team level, he is under contract until next summer and could still play a role in QPR's plans going forward.

QPR striker Charlie Kelman is part of Gareth Ainsworth's plans for the season "until he's told otherwise" and was missing from the squad for Wednesday evening's Carabao Cup defeat as he had been "rotated out of the squad", the R's boss has claimed.

Rumours concerning the 21-year-old's future have been circling on social media over the past week, with suggestions that the forward is set to re-join League One new arrivals Leyton Orient after spending last season on loan at Brisbane Road.

Will Charlie Kelman be rejoining Leyton Orient?

Kelman was sent out on loan to the O's last summer by Mick Beale, the R's boss at the time, and was a regular fixture as Richie Wellens' side won the League Two title and sealed their promotion back to the third tier.

The US age-group international featured 47 times in total for the East London club - scoring seven times and providing three assists - but returned to W12 at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and was part of Ainsworth's squad during pre-season.

He started the R's first game of the season but was hooked at halftime with the Hoops' 4-0 down and has not been seen since. Kelman was not in the squad as the R's claimed their first Championship victory of the season away at Cardiff City on Saturday and was not included against Norwich in the Carabao Cup last night.

With Ainsworth shuffling his pack against the Canaries and giving opportunities to both fringe players and academy products, the young striker's absence appeared notable - particularly once rumours began to circle on social media that he is set to rejoin Orient permanently.

Gareth Ainsworth on Charlie Kelman

But speaking to FLW after the game, the R's boss made it clear that Kelman remains part of his plans as things stand.

"There's always interest," he told FLW when quizzed about the missing man's situation. "In all QPR players there is interest. We are a big club so there is always interest and Charlie, with his loan spell last year, there is definite interest in him.

"Charlie, as far as I'm concerned, he's in my plans going forward this season until he's told otherwise.

"Charlie played well in pre-season, he's got great energy, he's just been rotated at the moment out of the squad.

"I'm sure that when selected, Charlie when selected will be absolutely all for the cause."

When is Charlie Kelman out of contract at QPR?

The R's confirmed in May that they had triggered the one-year extension in Kelman's deal, keeping him under contract at Loftus Road until next summer.

That means this window likely represents their last chance to cash in on the forward unless they're able to offer him new terms and it remains to be seen whether they are open to doing so.

So far, the 21-year-old has struggled to make much of an impact for the West Londoners at first team level.

He signed from Southend United as a teenager in October 2020 after scoring eight times in his first 35 appearances for the club but has played 361 minutes of senior football for the R's in 16 appearances and failed to find the net.