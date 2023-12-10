Highlights QPR's goalkeeper, Asmir Begovic, has been a standout player under the new manager, with his leadership and experience boosting the team's performance.

The defensive partnership of Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter has shown promise, potentially providing stability to QPR's backline.

There are opportunities for improvement in the attacking positions, with players like Chris Willock, Ilias Chair, and Corey Blackett-Taylor capable of making an impact and increasing goal-scoring opportunities.

The January transfer window is a crucial period of the season for all teams with the opportunity to make neccesary squad changes coming at an important time of the season, and it will be no different for Queens Park Rangers.

It'll be the first chance for Hoops boss Marti Cifuentes to make overlooked changes to his squad since his appointment late in October.

QPR started the season poorly under Gareth Ainsworth and looked one of the favourites for relegation.

Under Cifuentes, the Hoops look a completely different side, and with a few more additions to the squad, they could have strong chances of survival come the end of the season.

That being said, we take a look at QPR's dream starting XI at the end of the January transfer window.

GK - Asmir Begovic

The Bosnian goalkeeper was one of the Hoops better players under Ainsworth and has started all 19 games this season.

On top of that, he has sported the captain's armband on all but one occasion, emphasising his leadership and experience within the squad.

At 36-years-old, Begovic will likely be replaced in the near future, but for now, he is more than capable of filling the number one spot until the end of the season at least, and doing a good job of it at that.

RB - Reggie Cannon

The full-back has been the preferred option in the early stages of Cifuentes managerial reign and could be a solid option on the right-side.

If the Hoops can nail down a starting back four, then it could add a bit of stability to their performances going forward.

CB - Jimmy Dunne

His start to the season was disrupted by injuries, but his recent performances have reinforced ideas that he's a contender for the starting spot.

Since Cifuentes has come in, he's impressed under the new boss.

CB - Jake Clarke-Salter

A clean sheet at Deepdale and an impressive performance has likely moved Clarke-Salter up the pecking order at QPR.

His defensive partnership with Dunne has the potential to be a strong one and Cifuentes may opt to put his trust in the two centre-halves for the rest of the season.

LB - Kenneth Paal

The left-sided defender has started every game so far this season and has made a good impression under the early managerial spell of Cifuentes.

Clearly a favoured option under both Ainsworth and Cifuentes, the left-back can be trusted and is likely to feature a lot under the new boss.

CM - Sam Field

Whenever he has been available, the midfielder has started every game so far this season and even sported the captains armband in the win against Preston.

A solid base at the heart of a new attacking midfield under the Spaniard, Field could be a key man going into the second period of the season.

CM - Chris Willock

A poor start to the season under Ainsworth probably limited the capabilities of Willock early on, with the 25-year-old not playing as many minutes as himself, or fans, would've liked, and mainly being utilised on the wing.

Since Cifuentes has come in, the midfielder has been played in centre-mid and has impressed under the new manager's attacking style of play.

CM - Ilias Chair

With Field sitting deep in the midfield, Chair could be given license to roam under Cifuentes. Alongside Willock in midfield, the pair could form quite a fearsome attacking duo in the Hoops midfield.

LW - Paul Smyth

Another player who could benefit under the new management of Cifuentes is Smyth.

A much more free-flowing and attacking style of play could see the Northern Ireland international unleashed on the left-hand side.

ST - Devante Cole

Goals have been hard to come by in this QPR side and the Loftus Road outfit could look to bring in another striker in the hopes of securing their place in the Championship come the end of the season.

Sinclair Armstrong is obviously a talented forward, but hasn't scored since second game of the season and Scottish international Lyndon Dykes is another forward that has struggled to find the back of the net this season.

The Hoops could look to Barnsley forward Cole, who has impressed so far this season, scoring 11 goals in 18 games, and could be the answer to their goalscoring problems.

RW - Corey Blackett-Taylor

With the right-wing spot not yet claimed under the new manager, the Hoops could look to bring in another forward in January.

Cifuentes could look towards Blackett-Taylor, who is on fire in League One at the moment.

The 26-year-old has six goals and six assists in 18 League games with Charlton Athletic this season and would could flourish with a step-up to the Championship.