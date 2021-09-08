QPR’s Chris Willock and Moses Odubajo react to Lyndon Dykes’ social media message amid latest Scotland heroics

QPR duo Chris Willock and Moses Odubajo have both reacted to Lyndon Dykes’ message on his personal Instagram account following his latest goal-scoring exploits for Scotland against Austria.

Dykes headed into the international break off the back of scoring in QPR’s 2-0 win against Coventry City and that goal was his third in four Championship appearances at the start of the campaign for the Rs.

The 25-year-old continued his impressive recent form in front of goal for Scotland in their vital 1-0 win against Moldova last Saturday with him getting the only goal of the game inside 14 minutes.

That was a vital three points for Scotland in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group and they faced another major hurdle in their hopes of qualification on Tuesday with a trip to Austria.

Dykes was once again able to be the difference-maker with him converting from the spot to give them a precious 1-0 victory.

Following the win in Austria, Dykes took to his personal Instagram account to issue an emotional message after he managed to score the winning goal for Scotland.

Both Willock and Odubajo were amongst the players to quickly respond to Dykes’ message on Instagram. The QPR duo both hailed the forward’s goal-scoring exploits as he once again had a major influence for his side.

The verdict

Dykes has enjoyed an excellent international break and he has managed to now firmly established himself as a crucial member of Scotland’s strongest starting line-up. That will surely have to be the case now after proving to be the match-winner in back-to-back World Cup qualifiers.

The forward’s form for Scotland is just a continuation of the momentum that he has been building with QPR at both the start of this season and the end of last term.

The 25-year-old did take some time to adapt to life in the Championship with the Rs, but he is now a player with a lot of confidence and he looks like making an impact whenever he steps onto the field for either QPR or Scotland.

Keeping Dykes in their type of form has to be the objective for Mark Warburton. Despite them having the likes of Charlie Austin and Andre Gray to call upon, it is clear that for the moment at least the 25-year-old should be one of the first names on their team sheet.

Should Dykes continue his recent form then QPR will have a major match-winner on their hands and they should be able to carry on their promising start to the campaign.