QPR’s Charlie Austin has his say on Leeds United situation

QPR striker Charlie Austin has praised Marcelo Bielsa for the job he did at Leeds United and said his reaction to his sacking “speaks volumes of this man”.

Bielsa, who took the Whites back to the Premier League after 17 years away by winning the Championship in 2019/20, was given his marching orders by the Yorkshire club after the 4-0 defeat to Tottenham on the weekend.

The world-renowned Argentine coach had become a cult figure in Leeds as the outpouring of love following the club’s announcement has shown.

The feeling appears to be mutual, with videos emerging of Bielsa signing autographs, taking photos, and speaking to fans following his departure.

His behaviour over the past few days and the superb job he did at Elland Road has drawn praise from across football, with Austin the latest have his say in the conversation via Twitter.

Not even a Leeds fan but after seeing all the videos over the last few days speaks volumes of this man, not many managers would be interacting with fans after losing his job, he made a bang average Leeds side into a prem team! Who won the champ at a canter! https://t.co/VapKsUXeTF — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) March 2, 2022

American coach Jesse March has been brought in as Bielsa’s replacement and arrives with Leeds just two points above the relegation zone in 16th.

Have any of these 22 ex-QPR players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 1) Adel Taarabt Yes No

The Verdict

When it comes to Championship players, Austin is fairly outspoken so it’s no surprise that he’s weighed in on Bielsa and his Leeds departure.

His thoughts likely echo many outside the Whites fanbase, though, as the way the Argentine coach has dealt with supporters following his sacking has been fantastic to see.

He’s clearly someone that cares deeply about the club and the city, which will make this situation all the more difficult for both him and the fans.

The way he transformed a Leeds squad that was mid-table before his arrival into title winners and then had them competing at Premier League level was hugely impressive.

English football is a poorer place without Bielsa.