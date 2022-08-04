QPR’s chances of signing Derby County player become clearer as fresh transfer development emerges

Derby County player Nathan Byrne could be set for a move away from Pride Park this summer, with Charlotte FC set to sign the defender according to 90Min.

The League One club have seen a few players leave already this summer window and one of the latest to be linked with the exit is Byrne. The Rams man is out of contract at Pride Park but has yet to find himself a new team.

With the transfer window open, he’s already been linked with a few other EFL clubs. QPR are one of the latest to seemingly be keen on a transfer bid for Byrne, with Michael Beale looking to bring in some more experienced Championship players.

However, it’s Charlotte FC who look like they could be about to seal a transfer deal for the full-back, with 90Min reporting that he’s about to move from England to America and the MLS.

He was a key player for Derby last season, as they tried to stay in the Championship despite a points deduction. Byrne played 41 times for the Rams but was unable to help them stay up and they were relegated down to League One.

Now, having played for Derby for two seasons, it appears he could now be on the move. He’s spent his entire career in England so far and the player has also featured in nearly 200 Championship games, with a further 183 League One games to his name too.

Now though, the MLS is looking to be his next league and Charlotte FC his next club this season.

The Verdict

Nathan Byrne signing for Charlotte FC will be a great transfer deal for them but will be a blow for QPR, who could have beneffited from the player being in their squad.

With Derby, the defender was superb despite their league position last season and therefore it comes as no surprise that he has been linked to other Championship teams during the summer in a potential transfer deal. He’s experienced and can score goals and defend.

It’ll be a shame to see him head to the MLS, especially when there are so many other EFL clubs that could benefit from him in their squad. QPR would have been boosted on the right flank with Byrne there and they would have had a really good squad capable of a promotion push.

Instead though, the player has preferred to try himself in America – and it could work out well for the defender this season.