QPR have had their fair share of managers over the last few years.

Since June 2022, four permanent managers have been in the dugout for the Hoops, with little success to show for it. Gareth Ainsworth started this season in charge but was relieved of his duties in October and replaced by Spanish boss, Marti Cifuentes. Before that, it was Neil Critchley and Michael Beale, who each had rather short tenures in charge.

Over the last couple of decades, the R's have had some notable names in charge of the club, including the likes of Neil Warnock, Harry Redknapp, Mark Hughes, and Ray Wilkins.

Today, Football League World takes a look back at the nine QPR managers who earned the most wins throughout their spells in charge.

QPR managers with the most wins during their tenure, as per Soccerbase. Manager Games Wins Alec Stock 459 219 James Cowan 296 128 Ian Holloway 332 126 Jack Taylor 341 118 Dave Mangnall 280 112 Ted Vizard 186 95 Terry Venables 184 90 Billy Birrell 184 85 James Howie 236 85

9 James Howie

85 wins

As a player, James Howie won three league titles and an FA Cup with Newcastle United, and as a manager, he spent seven years in charge of QPR, between 1913 and 1920.

At the time of Howie's tenure, the club were just playing in regionalised leagues, before being invited to join the Football League's Third Division in 1920.

He is one of two managers with 85 wins, having managed 236 games.

8 Billy Birrell

85 wins

The next name on the list is likely to be an unknown name to many supporters, whether you support QPR or not. Born in 1897, Billy Birrell took charge of the Hoops back in 1935 before spending four years in charge of the club before World War Two. The Scotsman earned 85 wins from 184 games in charge - leaving him above Howie on this list.

Birrell went on to manage Chelsea for over a decade before passing away aged 71 in 1968.

7 Terry Venables

90 wins

A name and face known by all in football, Terry Venables will go down as one of QPR's greatest-ever managers. He finds himself seventh on this list due to spending less time in charge than others, but his tenure was a historic one, picking up 90 wins in 184 games.

Venables joined Queens Park Rangers, who were in the second tier at the time, in 1980, but soon led them to promotion to the top flight, in the 1982/83 season. On top of that, Venables led the Hoops to an FA Cup final, but lost to Tottenham Hotspur. In the 1983/84 campaign, he guided the club to a fifth-placed finish in the top flight, which earned them European football.

'El Tel' would, of course, go on to manage Barcelona, Tottenham and England, before sadly passing away at the age of 80 in 2023; a death felt by all in English football.

6 Ted Vizard

95 wins

To wartime now, as Ted Vizard earns himself a spot on the list, with 95 wins throughout his QPR spell. He joined the club in 1938, but due to World War Two, the Football League was suspended, so Vizard never got to manage the club in a competitive fixture.

Despite his tenure being full of unofficial matches, his record deserves to be recognised as he picked up 95 wins from 186 games. The Welshman passed away aged 84 in 1973.

5 Dave Mangnall

112 wins

Dave Mangnall was handed the managerial role at QPR in 1944, after a stint as a player, and went on to pick up 112 wins in 280 games. The 1947/48 campaign was his most successful during his 8-year tenure, as he led the club to the Third Division South title, which was the club's first promotion in their history.

Mangnall is one of only six QPR managers to have earned promotion to a higher division.

4 Jack Taylor

118 games

Despite actually losing more games than he won as manager, Jack Taylor makes the list for winning 118 games; the fourth most of any manager in QPR history. Born in 1914, Taylor took charge of the Hoops in 1952 and spent seven years in the role.

He then went on to manage Leeds United between 1959 and 1961, before being succeeded by Don Revie.

3 Ian Holloway

126 wins

Ian Holloway's two managerial spells with the club sees him take third place in the list, with his 126 wins in 332 games. The 60-year-old took charge in 2001, and spent five years with the club. In the 2003/04 campaign, he guided the club to promotion from the third tier after suffering relegation three seasons prior.

Holloway returned to Loftus Road in 2016, but spent just a year and a half in charge.

2 James Cowan

128 wins

The oldest on the list, James Cowan spent seven years in charge of QPR, between 1906 and 1913. He is also one of the most successful on the list, leading his side to the Southern Football League title, before holding Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the FA Charity Shield.

Cowan won 128 of his 296 games in charge, which sees him sit second in the list.

1 Alec Stock

219 wins

The manager with the most wins in charge of QPR, by some distance, is Alec Stock, who took charge of the club between 1959 and 1968.

Of his 459 games in charge, 219 were wins. During his tenure, he guided the club to tremendous back-to-back promotions, from the Third Division to the First. His side also won the League Cup in 1967, becoming the first Third Division side to do so.