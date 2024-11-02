Key Takeaways Retaining Ilias Chair, QPR's key player, could define their season.

Queens Park Rangers have had an underwhelming start to their 2024/25 campaign, as they sit towards the bottom of the Championship table.

Recent results, such as a home defeat to bottom side Portsmouth, rubbed salt in the wounds, and failure to win against fellow strugglers Coventry City has left fans wondering where the next win will come from.

With plenty of room for improvement, January will likely be a key part of Marti Cifuentes' bid to turn the fortunes of his side. But what would a successful transfer window entail? And what must the Spaniard do to avoid a January disaster if clubs come calling for some of his players?

Best case scenario: Retaining Ilias Chair

Ilias Chair has been one of QPR's best players in their recent history. Of course, the likes of Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel have gone on to bigger things, but the Moroccan remains with the club, despite reported interest from elsewhere.

Football League World pundit and QPR fan Louis Moir even admitted in a recent interview that he's shocked that the attacker is still with the club.

"I've spoken about Chair quite a few times, and I, to be honest, can't really believe he's still with us," He told FLW.

Sadly, Chair has missed a large chunk of the season so far due to injury. Despite this, his recent return will have R's fans hoping that he can help the club kick on. With seven goals and eight assists last season, the 26-year-old was a key component in Cifuentes' miraculous turnaround.

Whilst one may argue that the fee QPR would receive for Chair would be a massive boost, you'd feel that if he gets firing once again, he will be irreplaceable. Of course, this is all hindsight, but the Moroccan has been on fire for the R's in recent years, so you'd expect him to continue his contributions.

If so, retaining Chair would be a real coup for the former Hammarby manager. If there's someone who has proven already that they can individually define a team's season, he is that man.

Best case scenario: Ali Al-Hamadi signs

There's a real lack of firepower up top for the R's. Cifuentes needs to add another attacker to his arsenal in the winter if they want to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Recently, there have been some mentions of the name Kemar Roofe among R's fans on X, which seems to be just mere speculation. However, the Jamaican could be a good option for the Championship strugglers, as he's a proven goalscorer at their level. Being a free agent, he would also be a good option from a financial perspective.

But, should the R's wait until January, they will have many more options on the table. They could opt to buy a proven goalscorer in the English lower leagues, or from abroad, or set their sights on a young Premier League loanee to take the league by storm.

There are plenty of realistic options for either of these. The likes of Jayden Danns from Liverpool and Ali Al-Hamadi from Ipswich Town could be looking for a loan move in January, which would both be great options for Cifuentes to pounce on.

The latter had a wonderful goal return for AFC Wimbledon but has struggled for game time for the Tractors Boys since joining in January 2024. However, he did gain some key Championship experience last term, which would go towards acclimatizing him to the division. Whilst there will be plenty of options available, the Iraq striker could be the best bet for the R's.

Worst case scenario: Koki Saito recalled

We've discussed the speculation surrounding the future of Chair, which could certainly be a key component in turning around the Hoops' season. However, there are plenty of other players that Cifuentes will be keen to retain come January.

Crucially, Karamoko Dembélé has been locked down to a permanent deal in the summer of 2025, thanks to a clause in the loan. Whilst this is a massive weight off the 42-year-old's shoulders, Koki Saito could be recalled in January, which would be a massive loss.

Despite his deal being due to run through to the end of the 2024/25 season, the Japanese youth international could be recalled by parent club Lommel SK, if the Superhoops still find themselves mired in a relegation battle.

If Lommel believes the poor form of QPR is hindering the 23-year-old's development, they could bring the winger back early and seek a new loan opportunity for him. Saito has looked to be a bright spark in QPR's dismal start and Cifuentes will be keen to keep hold of him.

Worst case scenario: No defenders signed

QPR's defence has been seriously below par this season. With a lot of goals being shipped by the R's, it seems improvements are needed all over the pitch.

Jimmy Dunne, Steve Cook, Jake Clarke-Salter, and Liam Morrison are currently Cifuentes' options for the heart of his defence. The unit as a whole offers experience, with Cook being a veteran of the English game, Clarke-Salter's Championship games in three figures, and Dunne racking up plenty of career appearances. Coupled with the youthfulness of Morrison, there is a decent balance in that defensive group.

However, the partnership of Dunne and Cook is a very leaky one but has been necessary due to Clarke-Salter's regular injuries during his time in W12, which may mean the Spanish manager feels centre-back is an area he must target.

A solid defence was key to the turnaround last season and new recruits may be the best way to shore things up this term.