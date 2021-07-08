QPR’s Amit Bhatia revels in England win as Jim White stars in his Wembley video

Queens Park Rangers chairman Amit Bhatia was at the England v Denmark game last night at Wembley Stadium, and it seems as though he enjoyed the rendition of ‘Sweet Caroline’ by Neil Diamond in particular.

The Three Lions have made their first major tournament final since 1966 thanks to their 2-1 win over Denmark in extra time on Wednesday night.

A Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick had put the Danes in front before a player close to QPR hearts, Raheem Sterling, helped level the scores as he pressurised Simon Kjaer into bundling the ball into his own net.

Harry Kane got the winner in extra time, meanwhile, as his penalty rebounded off of Kasper Schmeichel and was tucked home at the second attempt, sending the national stadium, and the country, into raptures.

Bhatia was at the game last night, too, and put out this video on social media, with talkSPORT host Jim White also getting in on the action:

What a night last night !! Come on England, one last push !! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 ps catch a little glimpse the legend @JimWhite at the end 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/CAyPE3MGJy — Amit Bhatia (@Amit_Bhatia99) July 8, 2021