QPR’s all-time top 10 goalscorers – Who was your favourite?

Queens Park Rangers have had some excellent goalscorers in recent years in the Championship and the Premier League, but none have come close to reaching the top ten in their all-time top goalscorers list.

Something for Lyndon Dykes, and even Chris Willock if he continues his form in front goal, to strive towards after playing alongside, someone close to a recent legend in, Charlie Austin in the last season and a half.

Mick Beale is starting to gain a lot of admirers in the dugout in West London, as QPR continue to build on the foundations that were expertly laid during Mark Warburton’s time at the club.

Attacking football has been regularly on show at Loftus Road in recent years, but now it is time to take a trip down Memory Lane and into the history books of the R’s.

Here, we have taken a look at QPR’s all-time top ten goalscorers – who was your favourite?