Highlights QPR's summer signings have been a mixed bag so far, and the club is hoping for improvement under new manager Martí Cifuentes.

Past transfer blunders have haunted QPR, and they have made some notable mistakes in their history.

Players like Pascal Chimbonda, Bob Taylor, and Ben Gladwin have been forgettable and unsuccessful signings for QPR.

QPR have had their fare share of transfer blunders over the years, in both the Championship and the Premier League.

This summer was a busy one for the club in the market, with Gareth Ainsworth and co. intent on avoiding relegation for a second season running.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent

That business looks like a mixed bag at the moment, with Martí Cifuentes now at the helm to replace Ainsworth in the hopes of surviving the drop. January may be a big month for the club to turn things around in the market, but previous windows have also seen their fair share of mistakes.

Here, we take a look back through time and at some of the worst in their history and eight of the biggest transfer flops that supporters will have quickly wanted to forget.

Pascal Chimbonda

Chimbonda's stint with QPR was brief and forgettable for both himself and Rangers fans. In January 2011, he joined on a short-term contract from Blackburn and would barely take the field for the West London side.

In April, it was confirmed that Chimbonda was to be released by the club and would not play for the club again after manager Neil Warnock froze him out.

Chimbonda's time was fairly pointless and he didn't impress much in the three appearances, which spanned only 72 minutes of football. His last appearance came in a shambolic 4-1 defeat to Scunthorpe United.

Bob Taylor

In 2000, Taylor signed for Wolverhampton Wanderers for £1.55 million on a four-year deal, commenting that City's signings of Paolo Wanchope and George Weah meant his playing time would be limited at the club.

He only made 12 first team appearances for Wolves, scoring three goals and suffered with then undiagnosed circulatory problems in his legs. Whilst at the club he was sent out on loan three times, one of which was to QPR.

Four games and no goals or assists, whilst also looking way out of his depth towards the latter stages of his career made him one of the worst signings in recent memory. It was no coincidence that he played so little for both Wolves and QPR.

Ben Gladwin

Ben Gladwin joined QPR from Swindon Town in a double switch which also saw Massimo Luongo make the move to the club in 2015 for an undisclosed fee. Whereas Luongo would go on to become a fan favourite at Loftus Road, racking up over 150 appearances in that time, Gladwin was less effective during his spell with the Championship

That's despite coming with a strong reputation. Gladwin would play only 17 games at QPR, registering one assist, and heading out on loan multiple times, before sealing a permanent move to Blackburn Rovers in 2017.

The 30-year-old is now playing for Crawley Town in League Two, following another stint with Swindon recently. He was forgettable and a completely unsuccessful piece of business for the side.

Tal Ben-Haim

Ben-Haim was signed by QPR on a short-term deal in January 2013, and both he and the club would have been hoping to use his wealth of top-flight experience to their advantage during his stint with QPR.

Despite his age, it came as somewhat of a surprise when the defender ultimately failed to make an impact at Loftus Road. The Israeli centre-back had previously featured for the likes of Portsmouth, Manchester City, and Chelsea in the Premier League.

He would make only six miserable appearances for the R's, before his eventual release by the club relegated to the Championship. Ben-Haim was a disastrous addition considering what he brought on paper.

Samba Diakite

The Mali international arrived on loan in January 2012 and made nine Premier League appearances between his signing and the end of the season, even scoring once in a huge 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Loftus Road.

That start was promising but Diakite signed permanently the following summer and only made 14 league appearances as his side were relegated to the Championship, and the midfielder was then discarded by Harry Redknapp.

His last appearance for the club was in 2013, but he only permanently left in 2016. He was a bit of a hothead and accumulated many cards, including two sendings off, as well as a further 11 yellow cards in just 23 games during his stint at Loftus Road.

Weekly wages: QPR's top 10 highest earners

Jordan Mutch

The midfielder moved to West London for a fee of around £6 million in 2014 after thriving for both Birmingham City and Cardiff City but played 40 times in three seasons, failing to register a single goal in that time.

Mutch spent just one year with the Hoops before moving to Crystal Palace where he endured a mixed spell before moving on again. He is one of the most expensive signings in their history and his impact was not worth the seven-figure fee paid.

The 31-year-old midfielder is currently without a club after leaving Crawley Town in the summer but has played far and wide for the likes of Gyeongnam, Aalesund, Western Sydney Wanderers, and Macarthur FC since departing.

Esteban Granero

£9 million later and just shy of playing 30 games, Granero is hands-down one of the most disappointing players seen at QPR over the past decade. The signing of the Spaniard was seen as a major coup after proving himself as one of the hottest prospects to come through the Real Madrid set-up in recent years.

Granero spent one year with QPR and although he showcased some of his technical qualities, it wasn't on a consistent enough basis and they were relegated, which saw him return to Spain to join Real Sociedad on an initial loan deal that turned permanent.

The former Real Madrid man arrived with plenty of promise, but again, like many individuals in the side of that era, he failed to live up to his big-money move. For the outlay paid at the time, Granero should have given far more to QPR, both in terms of quality and consistency.

Christopher Samba

Described by Harry Redknapp as a "monster", Samba was QPR's record signing of £12.5million but he lasted just one season at Loftus Road after the club were relegated.

He became one of the Premier League's top defenders during his time with Blackburn Rovers. Unfortunately, he could not live up to that reputation and QPR didn't get their money's worth out of the deal.

He is one of the biggest flops in their history and one many fans have not yet forgotten due to the outlay paid for his services. Samba was once a feared defender in the top-flight but appeared as a shadow of his former self at Loftus Road.