Over the years, there have been plenty of players who have walked out to make their competitive debut for QPR.

Many of those will have done that at the early stages of their careers, potentially after coming through the youth ranks with the Hoops.

However, there are others, who may have not made their bow for the R's, until much later down the line in their playing days, to pull on the club's colours.

Today, it is those who fall into the latter category, that we are going to be focusing on.

In order to do that, we've taken a look at seven of QPR's oldest ever debutants - with ages calculated by Transfermarkt - right here.

7 Mauro Milanese

Milanese joined QPR in the summer of 2005, the first time he had played outside of his native Italy, making his debut for the R's at 33 years, 11 months and three days.

The defender spent two years with QPR, making 40 Championship appearances for the club before departing in 2007. He then returned to his home country, where he saw out his playing career before retiring at the end of the 2008/09 season.

6 George Santos

Santos joined QPR from Ipswich Town in 2004, making his Hoops debut at the age of 33 years, 11 months and 23 days.

The defender spent the next two years with the club, scoring six goals in 77 appearances in all competitions before leaving in the summer of 2006. After a brief spell with Brighton, Santos then saw out his career playing for several clubs in England's non-league system.

5 Mark Hately

Hately joined QPR from Rangers in November 1995, a move he would later admit he knew was the wrong one within ten days.

The striker made his debut for the Hoops at the age of 34 years and 22 days, but scored just three goals in 27 league games for the club. After a loan spell with Leeds in 1996, he left QPR permanently in 1997 to return to Rangers.

4 Aaron Hughes

Hughes joined QPR from Fulham in the final days of the 2014 January transfer window, and was 34 years, three months and two days old when he made his debut for the Hoops.

The midfielder managed 11 appearances for the club that season as QPR won promotion to the Premier League, but did not get the chance to play for them in the top-flight, being released by the club in the summer of 2014.

3 Dammiano Tommasi

Joining in September 2008, Tommasi made his debut for the R's at the age of 34 years, five months and 11 days.

However, the former Italy international would play just seven league games for the club, before departing Loftus Road in early 2009 when his contract was mutually terminated, paving the way for a move to Chinese side Tianjin Teda.

2 Radek Cerny

Cerny joined QPR from Tottenham in the summer of 2008, and was 34 years, five months and 22 days old when he made his debut for the Hoops.

The goalkeeper remained with the R's for the following five years, during which he made 84 appearances in total, before seeing out his playing career by returning to his former club Slavia Prague for the 2013/14 season in his native Czech Republic.

1 Warren Barton

Barton joined QPR on a free transfer from Derby County in October 2003, meaning he was 34 years, six months and 15 days old when he made his debut for the Hoops.

However, the defender would be at QPR for just a matter of months, making just five appearances before leaving to see out his playing career with similarly brief stints at former club Wimbledon, and then Dagenham and Redbridge.