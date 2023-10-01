Highlights QPR is in need of stability after a tough season, and Gareth Ainsworth is hoping new signings can help them survive in the second tier.

Many incredible players have played for Queens Park Rangers over the years - with the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock perhaps two of the best the Hoops currently have to offer.

It looks set to be a campaign of consolidation or the club in the second tier this season, with Gareth Ainsworth's side in need of some stability following a tough season last term.

They are looking to forget last year and improve upon their 20th-placed finish under Ainsworth. QPR started well under Michael Beale and they then collapsed in fairly dramatic circumstances after that.

Neil Critchley could not halt the team’s spiraling form, leading to yet another managerial switch for the club, in the form of Ainsworth, who departed Wycombe Wanderers after 11 years as the club's manager to take his place in the hot seat.

The 50-year-old will hope that signings such as Jack Colback, Morgan Fox, Asmir Begovic, and the recent arrival of Reggie Cannon provides them enough to survive once again.

The West Londoners have had to be creative this summer due to a lack of funds but that's not always been the case. In fact, they used to be among the division's biggest spenders.

With that in mind, we take a look at the most expensive players in the club's history and rank them from worst to best for their time at Loftus Road.

Jordan Mutch

The midfielder moved to West London for a fee of around £6 million in 2014 after thriving for both Birmingham City and Cardiff City but played 40 times in three seasons, failing to register a single goal in that time.

Mutch spent just one year with the Hoops before moving to Crystal Palace where he endured a mixed spell before moving on again.

The 31-year-old midfielder is currently without a club after leaving Crawley Town in the summer but has played far and wide for the likes of Gyeongnam, Aalesund, Western Sydney Wanderers, and Macarthur FC since departing Selhurst Park.

Esteban Granero

£9 million later and just shy of playing 30 games, Granero is hands-down one of the most disappointing players seen at QPR over the past decade. The signing of the Spaniard was seen as a major coup after proving himself as one of the hottest prospects to come through the Real Madrid set-up in recent years.

Granero spent one year with QPR and although he showcased some of his technical qualities, it wasn't on a consistent enough basis and they were relegated, which saw him return to Spain to join Real Sociedad on an initial loan deal that turned permanent.

The former Real Madrid man arrived with plenty of promise, but again, like many individuals in the side of that era, he failed to live up to his big-money move. He retired in 2021 with Marbella.

Christopher Samba

Described by Harry Redknapp as a "monster", Samba was QPR's record signing of £12.5million but he lasted just one season at Loftus Road after the club were relegated.

He became one of the Premier League's top defenders during his time with Blackburn Rovers. Unfortunately, he could not live up to that reputation and QPR didn't get their money's worth out.

Sandro

Once an exciting prodigy for Tottenham, Sandro arrived at QPR for £6 million in 2014 to bolster their Premier League midfield ranks.

The Brazilian didn't make too much of an impact, with a knee injury restricting him to just 17 Premier League appearances in his debut campaign, and in the second half of 2015-16, he was loaned out to West Brom when the Rs were a Championship club.

Sandro left on a free to Antalyaspor in January 2017 but was well known for his combative and aggressive nature as a midfielder. He was no stranger to a yellow card with both QPR and Spurs. He was not a successful signing but better than many before him on this list.

Steven Caulker

The defender was regarded as one of the best young defenders in England as he moved to QPR in 2014 for a fee of £8 million.

Unfortunately matters both on and off the pitch stopped him from fulfilling his significant potential for the West London club, although early signs were promising in his first season.

After leaving the club in December 2017 Caulker has had spells with Dundee and Turkish side Alanyaspor where he played for almost two years, then joining Fenerbahce, Gaziantep, Fatih Karagümrük, and most recently had a short spell with Wigan Athletic.

Leroy Fer

The midfielder spent two years at Loftus Road between 2014 and 2016 where he was a regular feature in the first team following an £8 million arrival from Norwich City.

Fer played 50 times scoring eight goals in that period, before completing a move to then-Premier League side Swansea City where he spent three years before returning to his native Holland with Feyenoord.

He was a well-liked midfielder in West London during his spell, and the 33-year-old is currently still playing with Alanyaspor in Turkey.

Loic Remy

The best of a bad bunch in the end, with the striker's time at Loftus Road seeing him become a fans' favourite for his performances on the pitch, but away from it supporters were left disappointed when he joined rivals Chelsea.

He could have certainly scored a lot more for QPR had he remained at the club but it was always going to be hard for them to keep him, such was his quality for the side. Remy scored six goals in 14 league games in his first six months for the side.

After just a year with QPR, Remy joined Newcastle United on a season-long loan before a move to the Blues which sent his career on a downward spiral, but in West London, Remy was more than worth his £8 million fee, even after failing to keep them in the top-flight.