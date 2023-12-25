Highlights Martin Clunes, Bill Bailey, Shane Richie, Louis Theroux, Michael Gove, and Pete Doherty are all famous supporters of Queens Park Rangers.

The West London club have a large fan-base across the country, and this includes some rather notable names. QPR currently find themselves battling for survival in the Championship under Spanish boss, Marti Cifuentes, and these six famous figures will be hoping their club can remain in the second tier.

The Hoops were in the Premier League as recently as 2015, but have been in the Championship ever since, so will be hoping to return to the top flight at some point in the future.

From actors to politicians, Football League World has picked out six of the most famous QPR supporters.

Martin Clunes

The actor, director and TV presenter is known to be a fan of Queens Park Rangers. Clunes is most known for his portrayal of Martin Ellingham in the comedy-drama series, Doc Martin, and Gary Strang in Men Behaving Badly. The 62-year-old was awarded an OBE for services to drama, charity and the community in Dorset in 2015.

Bill Bailey

The comedian has been very vocal about his support for the West London club in the past. Speaking to FourFourTwo, Bailey revealed "Since moving from the West Country in 1984 I’ve always lived in West London, all my experiences have been around here, so it had to be Rangers.”

He is known for his appearances on panel shows Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Have I Got News for You and QI, as well as for his stand-up comedy work.

Shane Richie

Richie is mostly known for portraying the famous Eastenders character, Alfie Moon, as well as his TV presenting, comedy and singing. He also appeared on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here in 2020.

Interestingly, his Eastenders character, Alfie Moon, is an avid West Ham fan, but Richie is believed to support QPR.

Louis Theroux

The documentarian, journalist, broadcaster and author is a supporter of Queens Park Rangers, which you may not be aware of. Theroux has spoken about his support for the Hoops on several occasions in the past.

The 53-year-old has received three British Academy Television Awards and a Royal Television Society Television Award.

Theroux is mostly known for his numerous documentaries for the BBC, on Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends and When Louis Met...

Michael Gove

The 56-year-old politician is also known to be a Queens Park Rangers fan. Gove is currently serving as Secretary of State for Levelling up, Housing and Communities, and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations. He has also served important roles under a number of Prime Ministers in the past.

He quoted the West London club on X following their 3-0 victory over Cardiff City last season, saying it's "Good to get back to winning ways". Gove has also previously been photographed in QPR merchandise.

Pete Doherty

Doherty is best known for being co-frontman of the band, The Libertines, and is an avid QPR fan. As a youngster in the mid-nineties, he wrote a fanzine dedicated to the club, entitled "All Quiet on the Western Avenue."