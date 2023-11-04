Highlights QPR has had a difficult season and needs to improve if they want to avoid another tough season in the future.

Andre Dozzell, Paul Smyth, Sam Field, Lyndon Dykes, Ilias Chair, and Kenneth Paal have all been standout players for QPR this season.

These players offer great value for money, as they perform well on the pitch while earning relatively modest wages.

Queens Park Rangers have had a tough season so far in the Sky Bet Championship and will be looking over their shoulders with concern at the moment.

The Hoops have got plenty to offer in terms of playing staff but things just have not clicked this year, and in truth have not done so for a while.

They are facing another tough season if they do not buck their ideas up soon, then, and time will have to tell as to how they get on with new manager Marti Cifuentes at the helm now.

There is some value for money in the QPR squad, though, and here we've factored in estimated player wages from Capology and player performances from Whoscored to see who is providing the best bang for buck at Rangers this season...

6 Andre Dozzell

Dozzell reportedly earns around £11k-a-week and is a player that has plenty to give in the middle of midfield.

He, like many of the players to come on this list, has been a regular so far this season in the team.

According to Whoscored, he is in the top six for best players so far this year for Rangers, and we have him in this top six too.

5 Paul Smyth

Smyth is back at QPR and is proving to be a regular in the side so far this year.

He is not one of the top earners at the club, with him on £7.5k-a-week at Rangers according to Capology, but he has become one of their more important players this season.

He has been in the side from the off on nearly every occasion this year in the Championship, with him able to play in a handful of positions.

4 Sam Field

Field is a fine player and has been a regular for QPR this season.

He is apparently earning just over £7-a-week, too, which has him mid-table in terms of what players are earning at Rangers.

His performances and displays have been higher than mid-table, though, and so he makes our top six list here.

3 Lyndon Dykes

As per Whoscored, Dykes is QPR's best player so far this season.

The Scotland international does not score many but he is a player that gives his all for the Hoops' shirt and he is also still a real menace for defences.

He battles hard with opposition centre-backs and is a force in the air, aiming to bring others into play.

According to Capology, he is £18-a-week which stops him getting any higher on the list.

2 Ilias Chair

Chair is a top player on his day and Queens Park Rangers fans all know how impressive he can be when he is firing on all cylinders.

As per Capology, he is earning just under £7k-a-week, which means there are several players earning more than him, whilst there are many players who are not as talented or as important to the side as he is.

He's a fine player and one that is having another season of being integral to QPR's plans.

1 Kenneth Paal

Paal can stake a claim for QPR's best player this season and we also think he might be top for value for money.

As per Capology, he earns about £8k-a-week, whilst he is one of Whoscored's highest performers this season for Rangers.

He's chipped in with goals, puts a shift in defensively, and has been a regular this season for the team.