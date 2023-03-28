It has been a disastrous few months for QPR and there will be plenty of Rs fans worried about what the rest of the season might bring.

However, with the international break perhaps coming at the right time, it has provided recently-appointed boss Gareth Ainsworth with some much-needed time with his squad.

Despite their difficulties over the past couple of months, they remain six points and three places above the relegation places with eight games left to play.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the season plays out, here, we take a look at four famous faces who support the Rs...

Billy Bailey

Musician, comedian and actor Bill Bailey is the first name to appear on this list of famous QPR supporters, with the 58-year-old also being a fairly recent winner of Strictly Come Dancing.

A famous face in the realm of British TV, Bailey has done a number of interviews that have confirmed his love for the West London club.

He will be sweating about the club's immediate future with relegation to League One remaining a real possibility at this stage.

Shane Richie

Sticking with the entertainment sector, Eastenders star Shane Richie is another fan of the Hoops, with the 59-year-old hailing from nearby Kensington.

Also, a singer, presenter and a comedian during his career thus far, the talented entertainer has been spotted at Loftus Road on a few occasions over the years.

Appearing on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of here in November 2020, he endured the jungle for a few weeks and eventually finished in fourth place.

Pete Doherty

Pete Doherty, best known as being the frontman for The Libertines, is another famous face who we can confidently say is an Rs fan.

Doherty created a fanzine during his youth that focused in on the West London club and it was called All Quiet on the Western Avenue."

Michael Gove

Currently serving as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and communities and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, British politician Michael Gove rounds off this list of famous faces who support the Rs.

The 55-year-old was spotted wearing the club's colours a few years back and has been seen in attendance at Loftus Road before.

He has shared QPR-related content on social media in the past and is another who will be keeping a close eye on how the rest of this campaign plays out.