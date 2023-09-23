Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to endure a much more successful season this term after coming extremely close to being relegated at the end of 2023/24.

Although it appears they finished quite far away from the drop zone in the end, away wins at Burnley and Stoke City proved to be crucial.

In the end, it was probably that win at Turf Moor that knocked the stuffing out of then-relegation rivals Reading, who had been deducted six points by the EFL for failing to follow their business plan.

Despite managing to avoid the drop, the R's can't relax because they know just how difficult the Championship is this season.

They may have hired Gareth Ainsworth, a man who managed to get results at Wycombe Wanderers, but even he has struggled at times.

Their supporters do deserve better, especially at Loftus Road with the second-tier side proving to be quite poor at home.

Speaking of their fans, we take a look at four of their most famous supporters, in no particular order.

Bill Bailey

Bailey is a comedian - but has also been a magnificent asset for charities with his walk in memory of Sean Lock helping to raise thousands of pounds.

His walk alone deserves to be commended - but he also deserves praise for his work on TV - with the 58-year-old appearing on many shows including Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Have I Got News For You.

Bailey's time on the former show was a memorable one, dealing with Preston's (from the Ordinary Boys) walk-off extremely well and also dealing with Donny Tourette's antics admirably.

After moving from the West Country to West London, the comedian felt he had no choice but to support QPR and he will be hoping his side can be successful this term.

Michael Gove

Being pictured in QPR merchandise before, Gove is perhaps the most recognisable name on this list as an MP who has held many senior positions in the government.

He has been an important figure under a number of Prime Ministers including David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and current PM Rishi Sunak.

Gove wasn't an overly popular Education Secretary - but has been out of the headlines more recently.

He is now the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities - but it remains to be seen whether the Conservative Party are in government too much longer.

Shane Richie

Best known for portraying Alfie Moon in Eastenders, Richie is a recognisable face on British Television and according to the Glasgow Times, he is a QPR supporter.

The 59-year-old has also appeared on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here - and is associated with a couple of famous faces.

His ex-wife is current Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan and their son Jake Roche is the lead man of Rixton.

Ashley Giles

Giles used to play for England as a cricketer and was a very valuable player during their Ashes win back in 2005.

That has gone down as one of the country's most valuable Ashes victories of all time.

It's a shame he had to retire from the game a couple of years later but it probably gave him more time to see the R's in action and he has held management positions since.