It looks set to be an important summer at Queens Park Rangers as they look to forget last season and improve upon their 20th placed finish under Gareth Ainsworth.

QPR’s season collapsed in fairly dramatic circumstances, having started well under Michael Beale, who was leading a promotion charge at Loftus Road before he was poached by Scottish giants Rangers prior to the World Cup.

Neil Critchley was placed in charge in his absence, but the former Blackpool manager saw the team’s form continue to plummet, leading to yet another managerial change for the club.

That came in the form of Ainsworth, who departed Wycombe Wanderers after 11 years as the club's manager to take the managerial hotseat at Loftus Road.

He has managed the club since February and has so far taken charge of 13 games, winning three and drawing a further two.

QPR will be spending their ninth consecutive season in the second tier next campaign, having yo-yo'd between the Premier League and Championship between 2011 and 2015.

Who are QPR's worst signings?

During that period, the R's signed some weird and wonderful players. Here, we have taken a look at the three most underwhelming of the last 10 years.

Tal Ben-Haim

Ben-Haim was signed by QPR on a short-term deal in January 2013, and both he and the club would have been hoping to use his wealth of top-flight experience to their advantage during his stint with QPR.

Despite his age, it came as somewhat of a surprise when the defender ultimately failed to make an impact at Loftus Road. The Israeli centre-back had previously featured for the likes of Portsmouth, Manchester City, and Chelsea in the Premier League.

He would make only six miserable appearances for the R's, before his eventual release by the club relegated to the Championship.

Ben-Haim is now retired, with his last club coming in the form of Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem FC in 2021.

Where is Ben Gladwin now?

Ben Gladwin joined QPR from Swindon Town in a double switch which also saw Massimo Luongo make the move to the club in 2015 for an undisclosed fee.

Whereas Luongo would go on to become a fan favourite at Loftus Road, racking up over 150 appearances in that time, Gladwin was less effective during his spell with the Championship side despite coming with a strong reputation.

Gladwin would play only 17 games at QPR, registering one assist, and heading out on loan multiple times, before sealing a permanent move to Blackburn Rovers in 2017.

The 30-year-old is now playing for Crawley Town in League Two, following another stint with Swindon Town.

Christopher Samba

Samba had a strong reputation within the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers, and there was much optimism surrounding his move to QPR in January 2013.

However, he would register only 10 appearances for the side as they were relegated to the second tier. The Congolese defender made minimal impact despite Harry Redknapp pinning his hopes on the now 39-year-old.

He departed for Anzhi Makhachkala in the summer after a forgettable few months in West London, and was never to be seen again in the top flight of English football. Samba's impact was far less than had been hoped for prior to his arrival.

Samba has now retired, after a season with Aston Villa in the Championship in 2017/18.