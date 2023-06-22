For the majority of the 2022-23 season, Queens Park Rangers supporters had a torrid time following their team, with only the first three months of the campaign bringing them any joy whatsoever.

The Hoops topped the Championship table briefly in October and everything looked rosy under new head coach Michael Beale - that was until he upped sticks after just five months in the job to sign for Glasgow Rangers.

The Neil Critchley experiment failed and then it was up to club icon Gareth Ainsworth to come in and save the R's from the dreaded relegation to League One - somewhere the R's have not been in 19 years.

Big wins late on in the season away from home against Burnley and Stoke City secured their status in the Championship though, but what 2023-24 will bring remains to be seen as some key players who have just one year left on their contracts at Loftus Road could end up departing.

What we do know is QPR's fixtures for the upcoming season as all EFL clubs have found out who they are playing and when in the next 11 months - let's take a look at the R's matches.

Who is QPR's first fixture of the season?

R's fans will get to watch their team at home for their first match of the season, and their visitors won't have to travel that far either as Hertfordshire outfit Watford will visit Loftus Road on August 5 under their new manager Valerien Ismael.

A 1-0 victory over Watford was one of Ainsworth's rare good results last season on home turf after he was appointed, and he will be hoping for more of where that came from.

What fixture do QPR have on Boxing Day?

The annual Boxing Day shenanigans are one of the highlights of the footballing calendar, and the R's aren't going far on their travels for this one.

They will make the trip to a hostile South Bermondsey to take on London rivals Millwall on December 26 in their only derby in the capital this season.

Who is QPR's last match of the season against?

The R's will make the trip to the Midlands on the final day of the season on May 4 when they take on Coventry City at the CBS Arena, and who knows what their fate will be when they take on Mark Robins' side.

QPR's 2023/24 fixtures

You can see a full list of QPR's fixtures below!