Queens Park Rangers have had a difficult summer but two wins and three defeats in five games so far under Gareth Ainsworth is showing some signs of life at Loftus Road, perhaps.

QPR's captain, Stefan Johansen, has left the club alongside Rob Dickie, Luke Amos, Chris Martin, Olamide Shodipo, first-choice goalkeeper Seny Dieng, and more.

They did, however, hang onto Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, which has been the cause for some optimism, too.

Ainsworth's current striking options are the likes of Sinclair Armstrong and Lyndon Dykes, but we're looking back through time in this piece, with Football League World's QPR fan pundit Louis Moirpicking who he thinks have been the club's 12 best ever strikers, ranked from 12 to one.

Do you agree with these picks? Would you replace any of the players in this list?

12 Loic Remy

Loic Remy wasn't at the club long but showed his class during his time in West London with a big-money arrival soon paving the way for moves to Newcastle United and then Chelsea.

His performances on his arrival saw the Magpies take him on loan and then the Blues signed him permanently, though it was perhaps with Newcastle where we saw him at his best in the Premier League.

He could have certainly scored a lot more for QPR had he remained at the club but it was always going to be hard for them to keep him, such was his quality for the side. Remy scored six goals in 14 league games in his first six months for the club.

11 Djibril Cisse

Djibril Cisse had a decent strike rate at QPR; but, much like Remy, he simply just wasn't at the club for very long. After two early red cards in his Hoops career he managed to tone things down and scored a very respectable nine goals from 26 league games in the Premier League.

All that came whilst QPR were fighting for their lives, making the feat more impressive. However, he then left the club in the winter transfer window of 2012/13 to go on loan to Al Gharafa and departed the club permanently via mutual consent at the end of that season.

He had goals in him, though, with six in eight coming at the end of the 11/12 season to help QPR avoid relegation that particular season. Rightfully earning him his place on this list.

10 Roy Wegerle

Wegerele's time with QPR was short-lived, but ultimately very successful. He played for multiple clubs in his career, including the likes of Chelsea, Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers, and Coventry City.

However, the South African born, US international striker enjoyed his best scoring seasons with QPR. The Rs had him on their books from 1990-1992 where he scored 29 goals in 65 league appearances.

Wegerle continued to thrive at QPR until the arrival of new manager Gerry Francis who scarcely used the forward and sold him in March 1992.

9 Gary Bannister

Bannister had big shoes to fill, joining QPR from Sheffield Wednesday to replace Clive Allen, but he enjoyed considerable success at the club, relishing playing on their "plastic pitch" at Loftus Road.

He went on to play 168 games, scoring 66 goals in his three-and-a-half seasons with the club. Highlights of that included two hat-tricks against bitter rivals Chelsea, too.

The first came in the 6–0 demolition of their local rivals on 31 March 1986 at Loftus Road and the second in the 3–1 win on 12 September 1987 also at Loftus Road. He retired at the age of 41 in 2001.

8 Paul Furlong

Paul Furlong is next up on our list with the striker scoring 52 goals across 162 league games for the club between 2002 and 2007.

Furlong actually joined Rangers on loan before then and hit three goals in nine games during two short-term spells with that paving the way for a more permanent move.

It's a club close to his heart, too, with him growing up there as a child and since coaching with the U-18s side as well as the U-21 team, where he currently is in post. His son Darnell made his senior debut for QPR in 2015, but has since moved to West Brom.

7 Kevin Gallen

Kevin Gallen had two significant spells at QPR with a brief interlude around the turn of the century as he moved to Huddersfield and later Barnsley in 2000 and 2001.

In his first spell at the club in the 90s, he scored 36 goals in 172 league games, whilst his second spell between 2001 and 2007 saw him score 54 league goals in 197 matches.

His second spell was a particularly productive one as he helped Rangers back into the second tier of English football and also skippered the side, with him going on to become the sixth-highest goalscorer in the club's history by the time he was finished, with 104 goals.

6 Charlie Austin

Charlie Austin simply had to feature on a list of the best strikers Queens Park Rangers have had, especially since the turn of the century.

The sharpshooting Austin has scored goals for a number of clubs including having successful spells with Swindon Town and Burnley but it's perhaps at QPR where he is loved most of all.

Austin scored 63 goals in 148 games across two stints with the side, the most recent of which ended in 2022. His 20 goals secured promotion to the top-flight in 2014, but his 18 goal haul in the Premier League couldn't keep his new side up the following season.

5 Rodney Marsh

Between 1966 and 1972 Rodney Marsh became a household name in the UK due to his flamboyant nature and keen eye for goal. The striker played 211 times for QPR, scoring 106 goals and become on icon of the era with his long flowing hair and careless attitude.

He later played for Manchester City with distinction, before playing for Tampa Bay Rowdies, but his most successful spell was with the Rs.After joining from Fulham in 1966, Marsh had arguably his best season for QPR, scoring 44 goals in 53 games helping Rangers to become Third Division Champions and earning himself the title of Third Division top goalscorer in the process.

He was also a vital member of the team that went on to win the 1967 League Cup and become runners-up of the 1966/1967 Second Division. Marsh has cemented himself as a legend of the club.

4 Clive Allen

Clive Allen made himself a household name at Spurs, scoring 49 goals in a single season, but he is still regarded as one of Queens Park Rangers' best-ever strikers.

Between 1978 and 1980 he bagged 32 goals from 49 appearances, including a hat-trick in 1979 as an 18-year-old against Coventry. His performances earnt him a big-money move to Arsenal. He flopped at Highbury and later moved to Crystal Palace as they were relegated, before rocking back up at QPR.

He scored 40 goals in 87 outings in his second spell at Loftus Road and was instrumental in getting them to their first ever FA Cup final. He is another of their all-time top scorers.

3 Les Ferdinand

Les Ferdinand has been a big part of the club even today, but in his day he was a striker of incredible pedigree. He was recently Director of Football, but his association with the club goes back a long way.

Between 1987 and 1995 he played 163 times for the club, scoring 80 goals. He was their main striker entering the Premier League era and earned England caps whilst playing for QPR. Ferdinand’s extremely powerful shot and ability to find spaces inside the box made him a nightmare to deal with. With 60 league goals, he is by far QPR’s most prolific striker in Premier League history and one of the best to ever emerge from West London.

His later career took him to Newcastle, Spurs, and West Ham, but his career went full circle when he returned in a director role with the club that plucked him from obscurity at Hayes. However, the 56-year-old left his post this summer.

2 Brian Bedford

Bedford played for plenty of English clubs in his career, but none were for anywhere near as long or successfully as with QPR. From 1959-1965 he scored 161 league goals in 258 games, making him one of the most prolific marksmen in the club's history.

He is QPR's second-highest goalscorer behind the top spot on this list. However, despite being a prolific striker, his team never managed to achieve promotion to the Second Division, but did finish third in 1960/61, with Bedford scoring an impressive 33 in 44 league games that season.

His 180 goal-haul in six seasons is an incredible strike-rate. After Bedford's retirement from playing he became a professional tennis coach and he was later the stadium manager at Loftus Road, too. He passed away last year at the age of 88.

1 George Goddard

Goddard was a top centre-forward in the 1920s and 1930s, most notably with QPR. He is a club legend in West London.

He scored 174 league goals (186 in all competitions) in 243 appearances for Rangers, becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer. A record that still stands despite Goddard's death in 1987 at the age of 84.

In December 1933, he was sold to bitter rivals Brentford, due to QPR's poor financial state and dire need to raise money, after their ill-fated spell at the White City Stadium. Goddard also had spells at Wolves, Sunderland and Southend United in the latter stages of his playing career.