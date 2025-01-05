While some clubs will be looking at the January transfer window as a perfect opportunity to add to their squad, QPR may view it with some trepidation.

That's because they've managed to turn a huge corner over the last six weeks, with Marti Cifuentes transforming his side from near-relegation certainties to a mid-table outfit.

With that success comes pitfalls though, with the main one being that eyes are now on QPR, who look certain to be fielding interest in their players in January, with Zan Celar the latest to be linked with a move away.

Although Celar has been missing for most of QPR's recent revival, the striker has a good pedigree in European football, and that seems to be enough for Werder Bremen, who reportedly harbour an interest in bringing the attacker to Germany.

It's reported that Celar has been offered to the German club but whether Bremen choose to make a move or not remains to be seen.

Zan Celar is estimated to earn almost four times less than QPR's top earner

Signed from Lugano in the summer, Celar has experience playing on the European stage, so it perhaps isn't a huge surprise that a move to the Bundesliga could be on the cards.

It was maybe a little surprising when he signed for QPR though, as he traded European football with Lugano for the Championship, but that seemed to be to the benefit of the West Londoners, who thought they'd bagged themselves a player.

The move has never truly worked out for Celar though, who has struggled to make an impact in W12.

Fortunately for QPR, he's not estimated to be a huge earner, so the fact his move hasn't particularly worked out isn't a catastrophe from a financial standpoint.

According to Capology, Celar is estimated to earn £8,000 per week at QPR, which would make him their 12th-highest earner if all estimates are to be believed.

For context, QPR's highest earner is estimated to be Steve Cook on £30,000 per week, which is almost four times as much as Celar is estimated to earn, while others like Jack Colback, Michael Frey and Morgan Fox are all estimated to be earning more than double what Celar is.

Zan Celar would be one of Werder Bremen's lowest earners

A top-flight club in Germany, it's no real surprise to see that Werder Bremen shoulder a much higher wage bill than their Championship counterparts.

Celar's £8,000 estimated per week wages would rank him firmly inside the bottom half of Werder Bremen's earners according to Capology, with their estimated top earner, Naby Keita, scooping almost £40,000 per week.

Former Championship player Oliver Burke plays for Werder Bremen and is estimated to be earning £16,169 per week, so any potential move could land Celar a nice pay rise.

Zan Celar Lugano stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 118 51 12

Whether he is up to the challenge of playing top-flight football on the QPR evidence is a little unclear, but with a decent pedigree in European and top-flight Swiss football behind him, that could be a chance that Bremen are willing to take.

That rings especially true that in comparison with their current estimated wage bill, he would be deemed as a fairly low-risk investment.