QPR wrap up deal for 24-year-old

Queens Park Rangers have wrapped up the signing of Lyndon Dykes from Livingston, with the striker signing a long-term contract with the Championship club.

Mark Warburton is shaping his squad for the new season and is having to react to a couple of recent striker departures in the form of Nahki Wells (January) and Jordan Hugill (loan ended).

With the new season under a month away, the R’s have swooped to sign Dykes.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 QPR matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 Stoke City (A). 0-1 1-1 0-2 1-2

As per the club’s official website, Dykes has agreed a four-year deal with the R’s, leaving him contracted through until the summer of 2024.

The Australian began his career with Queen of the South, before really taking off at Livingston in the 2019/20 campaign.

Last year, he scored nine goals and registered five assists in the Scottish Premiership, leaving him as Livingston’s top goalscorer at the conclusion of the season.

On the back of that, the 24-year-old has picked up where he left off in the first three fixtures of 2020/21, scoring twice.

Dykes bagged a penalty in a 4-1 defeat to Hibs on August 8th, before scoring from the penalty spot again in the 2-2 draw with Motherwell four days later.

The Verdict

This looks to be a good signing for QPR.

Dykes is a hard-working striker and he will score goals if given chances, which is positive for a QPR side that do create for their attackers.

Of course, the step between the Scottish Premiership and Championship is quite a significant one and others have failed making this move before.

However, there’s a sense that this will be different and that Dykes will have the desired impact.

Thoughts? Let us know!