Highlights QPR are willing to let Chris Willock leave the club this month due to his contract situation.

Willock's current contract expires at the end of the season, making this window the last opportunity for QPR to receive a fee for him.

With just days to go before the transfer window slams shut, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the player.

Queens Park Rangers are willing to allow one of their star players in Chris Willock to leave the club this month.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the R's could cash in on the 25-year-old amid his current contract situation.

QPR willing to cash in on Chris Willock

Willock's current deal at Loftus Road is due to expire at the end of the season, on June 30th, meaning that this window represents the club's last opportunity to get a fee for the player if he intends not to sign a new deal.

Willock's last contract extension came last summer when a one-year club option was triggered to keep him at Loftus Road until 2024.

Back in 2022, then QPR director of football Les Ferdinand confirmed that the club were discussing a new deal for Willock, but since his comments, there has been no further updates from inside Loftus Road.

"We’re in the midst of talking to people at the moment and seeing where we can go with it," Ferdinand told a fans forum at the time, via West London Sport.

“It’s a financial situation. I understand the boys are happy here, so now’s a good time.

"We’re speaking at the moment and hopefully we can speak the numbers that make them happy to sign and stay."

Chris Willock's 2023/24 season

All of the above comes as Chris Willock looks to get back to his best form for Queens Park Rangers amidst their current relegation battle.

In previous seasons, we have seen that Willock is a player well capable of producing double digits when it comes to direct goal contributions, but last season, he managed just eight.

Chris Willock's 2023/24 Championship stats, according to FOTMOB Statistic Number Matches 21 Starts 13 Goals 3 xG 1.40 Assists 2 xA 1.57 Chances created (per 90) 1.29 Successful dribbles 2.10 Touches (per 90) 58.79 Touches in opposition box (per 90) 3.64

So far this campaign, Willock has only five to his name, too, but it was only in November that he really began to feature for the side on a regular basis this season.

QPR taking bold stance on Willock

Given QPR's current situation in the Championship, the above news regarding Willock is certainly a bold stance to take.

Indeed, at present, the R's sit 22nd in the league standings, three points behind Huddersfield Town in 21st and 'safety'.

Given that predicament, it is surprising that they are potentially willing to let a player as talented as Willock depart this month.

It would make sense, of course, were the club to cash in on Willock in order to strengthen in multiple positions.

The potential problem with that is there are now just days left in the January transfer window, leaving those in charge of transfers at the club with a very busy week ahead.

It will certainly be interesting to see what attention Willock attracts in light of the above news if indeed, any.