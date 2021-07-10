QPR will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

QPR can be very happy with their transfer business this summer.

Charlie Austin, Sam Field, and Jordy de Wijs have all signed permanently after impressing on loan last term, while Andre Dozzell, Jordan Archer, and Macauley Bonne have also been added to Mark Warburton’s squad.

There’s just under a month to go until the 2021/22 Championship season gets underway and the R’s boss may be keen to sort a few more things out before the opening weekend.

We’ve outlined three situations the west London club will want sorted…

Complete the signing of Stefan Johansen

Along with Austin, Field, and de Wijs, Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen was brilliant after arriving on loan last winter.

The R’s have made their intentions clear concerning the Norway international and recent reports have indicated that they remain interested in signing him permanently.

The change of manager is said to have delayed them but with Marco Silva now at the helm, Warburton will want to seal the signing of the midfielder before the start of the season.

Offload Todd Kane

QPR’s intentions for Todd Kane were made clear by West London Sport back in May, with their report indicating that they wanted to axe him and bring in a replacement.

They’ve not yet been able to offload the right-back, whose contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium runs until next summer.

Getting Kane’s salary, which is £7,000 as per Salary Sport, off their wage bill would certainly be a boost in a summer in which money is likely to be tight.

Charlton, Sunderland, and Portsmouth were linked in May but things have gone a bit quiet recently.

The R’s will no doubt want to drum up some more interest in the defender over the next few weeks.

Sign Moses Odubajo or an alternative

With Kane’s future seemingly set to play out away from the west London club, signing a replacement is a priority.

Moses Odubajo looks the most likely candidate right now as the Sheffield Star has revealed he’s currently training with the Championship outfit after leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

It is understood that he won’t be offered a contract until Odubajo proves his fitness, so the R’s will need to make a decision concerning the 27-year-old over the next few weeks or sign an alternative.