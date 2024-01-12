Highlights Queens Park Rangers' form has been poor, with four losses and one draw in their last five games, and it doesn't look likely to improve soon.

Chris Willock is a crucial player for QPR, having scored three goals this season and being joint top goalscorer for the team. Losing him would be a big blow.

QPR needs to turn their fortunes around quickly to avoid relegation, as they are currently just above the relegation zone and struggling to pick up wins. Losing Willock would only make their chances worse.

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping that the relative calm surrounding Chris Willock's transfer status this January will remain in place.

The Hoops have had a fairly disastrous start to the campaign this year, having only narrowly avoided the drop last season. Marti Cifuentes' appointment brought new hope and an upturn in fortunes but with four losses and one draw in their last five Championship games, they seem yet to properly turn a corner.

It does not look like QPR's form is likely to improve in the near future, but one surefire way to make life more difficult this season would be the loss of Willock.

Willock's record for QPR

The 25-year-old joined the West London side in the latter part of 2020 from Benfica, having spent the majority of his youth career in Arsenal's academy.

Since then, the versatile winger has become a key part of the side, providing a creative outlet at Loftus Road even in perilous times for the club.

Willock's previous two seasons for QPR, as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2023/24 19 3 1 2022/23 29 6 2

In 124 appearances for the club, Willock has scored 19 goals and equalled that with 19 assists, according to Transfermarkt. Despite relatively slim pickings this season, his current three goals for the campaign put him as joint top goalscorer for the Hoops along with Kenneth Paal and Lyndon Dykes, according to FotMob, proving just how crucial he is to the side.

Indeed, bringing Willock back in from the cold was one of the moves that helped Cifuentes start to turn the tide in W12.

The Hoops will hope strong Willock interest is in the past

Over the previous summer, Willock was strongly linked with a move to Rangers, according to the Daily Record, and it appeared the player was keen to move.

It could have been an ideal move for Willock, reuniting with his former boss Michael Beale, who was with the Scottish club at the time.

Speculation died down and the move did not materialise. As yet, such talk is yet to resurface, perhaps on account of Willock being out of contract in the summer and therefore available on a free at the end of the season.

The management at Loftus Road may see that as their last opportunity to cash in on the former England youth international but such a move could spell disaster on the pitch and it's hard to see them getting much of a fee.

Beale, who was so keen to take Willock with him up to the Ibrox Stadium, has now taken charge of Championship side Sunderland.

However, rumours of a switch up north are yet to reignite, despite Beale being in the new role. Many QPR fans will be hoping it remains that way for the rest of the month.

QPR must turn their fortunes quick or relegation looms

Avoiding the drop by just one point last year, the situation almost looks worse for the Hoops this time around at the midpoint of the season.

They are without a win in five games and only Championship strugglers Rotherham United are below them in the table but just three points separate the two sides.

Even more alarming is the resurgence of Sheffield Wednesday under new manager Danny Rohl. The Yorkshire side were struggling to put points on the board but have picked up three wins in their last five outings and risk pulling away from QPR.

There is still time left in the season, but Cifuentes' side need to act quickly if they are to have any chance at survival. Losing a player of Willock's ilk will do no favours to their chances.