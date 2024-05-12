Highlights Smyth thrived at Leyton Orient in League Two, but struggled to make an impact for QPR in the Championship.

His drop to League Two was a smart move to revitalise his career, showcasing his pace and scoring ability.

Moving forward, Smyth will need to step up his performance at QPR to secure a more prominent role and improve his stats.

Paul Smyth was sensational for Leyton Orient in their League Two title-winning campaign, but he has not been nearly as good for Queens Park Rangers.

The Northern Ireland international will need to improve greatly if he is to become a key player at Loftus Road.

Paul Smyth success at Leyton Orient

Smyth signed for the O's in the summer of 2021 after leaving QPR on a free transfer.

The winger failed to impress in limited minutes for The Hoops, or in his time on loan in League One, so the drop to League Two made perfect sense.

Playing at a lower level, where you can be far more integral to a team, is what players often do to rebuild their career.

And Smyth was no different, choosing to sign for Kenny Jackett's Orient side, who had ambitions of climbing up the English football pyramid.

However, the 25-year-old's debut campaign at the Breyer Group Stadium did not go to plan.

He picked up several niggling injuries throughout the 2021-22 season and was only able to feature in 24 of the 46 league games, starting just 14.

Smyth showed flashes of brilliance but was never able to properly get going, and finished with only five goal contributions in all competitions.

Orient's decision to replace Jackett with former Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens can be attributed to Smyth's upturn in form.

Wellens' arrival coincided with the O's playing more expansive football, which allowed the forwards to express themselves.

And, arguably, the biggest beneficiary of this was Smyth, who caught fire in the 2022-23 season.

Smyth scored 10 goals and provided three assists, but his impact was far greater than the numbers suggest.

The winger's electrifying pace and close control meant that the O's were deadly on the counter-attack.

He would go past defenders like they weren't there, getting the team up the pitch and relieving pressure from the defenders.

Smyth was the danger man every time he stepped onto the pitch in East London and was crucial to Orient's League Two title success.

It was a shame for all concerned with the O's that he chose to return to QPR over signing a new contract last summer.

Paul Smyth's struggles at QPR

The 26-year-old spent much of his first spell at QPR on loan in League One, with Accrington Stanley, Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic. He only made 23 appearances for The Hoops in four years.

Despite that, Smyth opted to return to the Championship club last summer, and he played 44 league games in the 2023-24 season.

He only had three goals and three assists, though, and must improve if he wants to continue playing in the second division.

Paul Smyth's career Club Games Goals Linfield 67 15 QPR (first spell) 23 2 Leyton Orient 68 14 QPR (second spell) 45 3

Not to mention, most of his starts came under Gareth Ainsworth, who is no longer at the West London club.

While Marti Cifuentes, who replaced Ainsworth in October, expertly guided QPR to safety without using Smyth as anything more than a rotation option. This is cause for concern for the Northern Irishman.

As it stands, Smyth's QPR career looks like it will peter out once more, but there remains time for the former O's player to turn it around.

If he can find a way to replicate his unplayable 2022-23 campaign, he could yet have a bright future at Loftus Road.