Highlights Leeds United's draw against Rotherham may concern QPR, as it shows the difficulty of unlocking a deep defense.

QPR's Ilias Chair could be the solution to Leeds' offensive struggles, given his past success as a provider in the Championship.

Chair's versatility and goal threat make him a valuable asset for any team, including Leeds, who have a strong attacking lineup.

Leeds United's recent disappointing draw against Rotherham United may have worried Queens Park Rangers.

Daniel Farke's side have been in fine form for a while now as they have only lost one game out of their last nine, which was against Stoke City and saw Patrick Bamford miss a penalty.

Though they have been on a good run, they are one of the many sides chasing the top two Ipswich Town and Leicester City so need to be near-perfect as they look to cut the gap on the automatic promotion places.

Impressive wins against Leicester City and Swansea City recently have shown just how good the Whites can be but dropping points against relegation-threatened Rotherham has emphasised an issue they may look to solve in January to strengthen their automatic promotion hopes.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Why would the 1-1 draw between Leeds and Rotherham worry QPR?

QPR are down in the relegation zone, fighting with the Millers for survival but their rivals picking up an unlikely point may not have been the only concern from last Friday's draw.

Watching Leeds struggle to unlock a deep Rotherham defence could well have been a worry as the R's have got a player who would help solve that issue for Farke's side.

Ilias Chair has in the past shown that he can be one of the Championship's best providers and is seemingly on their radar as reports suggest they made a play for him on summer deadline day.

The Moroccan international stayed in W12 and is likely to be central to their hopes of survival this term but the Whites may test their resolve again in the winter window.

Between 2019/20 and 2022/23, Chair provided 24 Championship assists for a side who were rarely among the best in the division - highlighting his creative qualities and hinting at what he could achieve for a team like Leeds.

He flexed his playmaking muscles last night as he came off the bench to produce a matchwinning display against Preston North End - creating both goals in the second half as the R's claimed their second win under Marti Cifuentes.

Why would Chair be a good fit for the Leeds attack?

The Whites have a star-studded attack in the Championship with the likes of Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter, Dan James, and Crysencio Summerville all proving already this season that they can do serious damage.

They've blown past teams already but the Rotherham game shows that they can get a little stuck against teams setup to defend. A player like Chair could help solve that issue - creating opportunities for Farke's countless attacking options and providing a goal threat himself.

The 26-year-old's versatility will appeal to the Leeds boss as well. The R's talisman can function off both flanks and in attacking midfield, which means he could slot in wherever needed and work around other players.

His talent is seemingly too good to be in a relegation battle, but he will be QPR's go-to man so they will do everything they can to keep hold of him.

Losing Chair during AFCON, should he make the squad, may prove to have a silver lining for the West Londoners in giving the Whites second thoughts.