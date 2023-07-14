Queens Park Rangers will be working around the clock to get as much of their summer business done as they possibly can before the opening game of the Championship season.

Preparations for this season have begun, with it expected to be a hectic summer of comings and goings for Gareth Ainsworth’s men.

Ainsworth managed to guide QPR to safety by the skin of their teeth, and now the target will be to move away from the relegation zone this season.

The QPR boss will know he has a huge task on his hands, as key players have already left or are expected to leave in what is left of the transfer window.

But the club is doing what they can to replace the outgoing players, with Asmir Begovic coming in to replace the departed Seny Dieng.

However, that arrival could have a knock on effect, as QPR will consider sending Joe Walsh out on loan this season, according to West London Sport.

What is the latest with Asmir Begovic signing for QPR?

The Rs are said to be closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic as they look to find a suitable replacement for Seny Dieng.

Dieng was sold to Middlesbrough for a fee in the region of £2 million, and that has therefore left QPR light in that area of the pitch heading into the 2023/24 Championship season.

Begovic seems to be the preferred replacement, with the Bosnian international becoming a free agent this summer after leaving Premier League side Everton on the expiration of his contract.

Begovic had been linked with a move to Premier League new boys Luton Town, but it was reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano earlier this week that the goalkeeper was close to signing for QPR on a one-year deal.

The 36-year-old has played in the top flight over 250 times, but now looks set to add to his 51 appearances in England’s second tier.

QPR to consider letting Joe Walsh leave on loan

Begovic’s arrival at QPR is to replace Dieng, but it could also see the departure of another Rs goalkeeper this summer.

Joe Walsh joined QPR in 2021 from Gillingham, but is yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

It seems he may have to wait a little while longer, as West London Sport are reporting that QPR will consider sending the 21-year-old out on loan this season.

QPR have already loan out Murphy Mahoney to Swindon Town for the season, which means the R's only senior shot-stoppers is Jordan Archer, until the arrival of Begovic.

But the 36-year-old joining the club, looks to keep Walsh down the pecking order and therefore, likely to be loaned out, with this report stating that a number of clubs are interested in signing him.

Should Joe Walsh be loaned out this summer?

It looks to make sense for everyone involved, as the player himself will want to play regular football this season, and QPR will want him to continue developing.

If he is the third choice, then at his age, it is surely better he plays elsewhere for a season that sits behind Begovic and Archer.

Walsh will still hope he has enough to play for QPR one day, and maybe a loan can be the opportunity he needs to show what he is capable of.