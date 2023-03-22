On the pitch, Queens Park Rangers are in an absolute mess, and it is reflecting very well on the managerial regime that were in place at Loftus Road last season.

After competing for a place in the Championship play-offs, and eventually finishing 11th, it was deemed at the end of last season that Mark Warburton was underperforming at QPR and therefore his contract was not extended, and he moved on to become a first team coach at West Ham United.

John Eustace had been assistant manager for the three full seasons that Warburton had been at the club, taking QPR from a side worried about their second tier status on a yearly basis to one that viewed a Premier League return as a realistic possibility.

It appeared that the Rs had the option to appoint Eustace as Warburton's successor but instead opted for Mick Beale and saw the 43-year-old take up the challenge at Birmingham City.

Fast-forward almost a whole year, and Eustace has performed incredibly well to keep the Blues away from the relegation battle for the vast majority of the season having been amongst the favourites for the drop in pre-season.

On the other hand, Beale left for Rangers at the back end of 2022, Neil Critchley only lasted 11 league games in West London and Gareth Ainsworth has lost four of his first five matches in charge.

It is important to note that Beale's exit was not in the Rs' control and at the time that he left the club it was very unlikely that they would slip to 19th with eight games remaining in the division.

However, if the decision makers at the club had the chance to go back in time and appoint Eustace rather than Beale, given what they know now, they probably would.

Hypotheticals are fairly irrelevant, but with his history at the club and the transformation he had overseen from a prominent coaching role, Eustace made a very strong case to get the top job.

In the long term Ainsworth may well prove to be a sensible hire at QPR, but there is a chance that a large portion of the supporter base, as they did to his appointment anyway, have little faith in his ability to take the Rs back into play-off contention when 2023/24 rolls around, should they avoid relegation, which is an unhealthy environment to begin a new campaign in.

The manner of which Eustace has been able to get so much out of a very thin squad at Birmingham this season would suggest he is here to stay in an EFL hotseat, and if he goes on to achieve further success in the future it may continue to be a case of what might have been for all involved at QPR.