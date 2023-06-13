Queens Park Rangers had a pretty disastrous 2022-23 season with three different permanent managers at the helm and a complete collapse in form which threatened their Championship status.

Gareth Ainsworth in the end managed to lead the Hoops to safety, but there could be an exodus this summer from the squad with Rob Dickie already sold to Bristol City and the likes of Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes coming into the final year of their respective contracts.

One player that R's supporters will not want to lose though is Ilias Chair, who has been the club's main source of creativity in general since Ebere Eze's departure to Crystal Palace in 2020.

What is Ilias Chair's situation at QPR?

Chair currently has two years remaining on his contract at Queens Park Rangers, having penned an extension in January 2021.

However, the Morocco international is effectively under contract at the West London outfit until the summer of 2026 as they hold the option to extend his deal for a further year, which if he's still at the club by 2025 they will most likely take up.

Could QPR cash in on Chair though this coming summer?

A report at the start of June from Football Insider claimed that Leicester City, who will be QPR's rivals in the Championship this coming season, are tracking the diminutive playmaker and there's every possibility that a move could be made with the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes expected to depart.

What is Ilias Chair's expected transfer value?

Much like expected goals (xG) in football matches, expected transfer value (xTV) is calculated by metrics based on performances and contract status to bring up a figure that will try and realistically determine what someone is worth.

And right now, Chair's xTV, according to Football Transfers, is sitting at €5.8 million (£5 million), although it has been higher in the past two years.

Back in November 2021, Chair's xTV peaked at €10.5 million (£9 million) after he scored six goals and notched three assists in the first half of the 2021-22 Championship campaign for the R's.

His xTV declined after that for the rest of the season following a tail-off in his performances, but it began to increase at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign and levelled off as he went to the FIFA World Cup with Morocco.

Despite his current xTV being £5 million, you can imagine that QPR would want more money for their most creative asset, especially at the age of 25 and the fact that he also effectively has three years remaining on his contract at Loftus Road.