QPR weighing up seven-figure move for Hibs player on Les Ferdinand’s radar

QPR are reportedly considering a summer move for Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous, with director of football Les Ferdinand having watched him multiple times in recent weeks.

The R’s have ended the season impressively and could finish as high as eighth if results go their way, showing the progress made by Mark Warburton’s side despite the departures of both Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Defender Rob Dickie has proven one of their best signings of last summer and it seems the west London club are keen to reinforce that area again in the upcoming window.

According to the Daily Record, the R’s are weighing up a move for Porteous as they look to give Warburton the tools he needs to challenge for promotion.

Ferdinand is understood to have watched the 22-year-old defender multiple times over the past few weeks, with the Championship club aware that they’ll have to spend significantly more than the £1 million offer that Millwall saw rejected in January.

The report claims that Hibs owner Ron Gordon would be open to selling one of his star players in the upcoming window if an attractive bid is made.

Porteous has been a mainstay in Jack Ross’ side this season – featuring 36 times in total already.

The Verdict

This could be a really smart signing from the R’s.

Porteous looks a defender with a bright future and has shown this season that he’s ready to be a reliable and consistent performer.

The signing of Dickie has done wonders for Warburton’s defence but more quality is needed if they want to take that next step up.

With more than two years still left on his current deal, it’s not going to be cheap to prize him away from Hibs but it may just be worth the money.