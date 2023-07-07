The Championship campaign is less than a month away, and Queens Park Rangers will be doing everything they can to ensure they are ready for the opening game.

This summer transfer window is expected to be very busy for the Rs, as several first-team players have their futures up in the air.

Gareth Ainsworth has gone on record before to suggest that the club may be forced to sell some of their better players.

Therefore, QPR will be doing everything they can to add to their ranks, with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Marc Leonard someone under consideration, according to the Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop.

Who is Marc Leonard?

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Scottish Premiership side Hearts, but in 2018, he left the club’s under-17s to join Brighton.

Leonard, who can operate as a defensive or attacking midfielder, has been with the Seagulls ever since.

The midfielder has spent most of his time at the club in the club’s academy, but he did spend the last campaign on loan at League Two side Northampton Town.

Leonard played 48 times for the Cobblers, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

That was the Scot's first taste of regular first-team football in England, with him only appearing twice for Brighton’s first team so far, both coming in the EFL Cup.

The midfielder has now returned to the Premier League club after his loan spell, and it seems his future is up in the air.

When does Marc Leonard’s contract expire?

The 21-year-old has recently signed a contract extension, which means he is contracted at the club for another 12 months.

In this update from Witcoop, he states that the Rs are the favourites to sign Lewis Wing but are also considering Leonard from Brighton.

It doesn’t state whether the interest is for another loan for the 21-year-old or whether QPR are keen on signing the young midfielder on a permanent deal.

Either way, it seems QPR have an eye on Leonard and are considering him as a potential option this summer.

Would Marc Leonard be a good signing for QPR?

The Scotsman is obviously someone who is highly thought of at Brighton, as they snapped him up at such a young age.

However, he hasn’t been given a chance in the first-team squad and currently finds himself down the pecking order.

So, you can understand that there is possible interest in teams taking him from Brighton. QPR are definitely in need of midfield reinforcements this summer after certain players have left and more are likely to leave.

However, the concern would be that last season was Leonard’s only season in the EFL, and while he played a lot for Northampton, he didn’t really stand out.

Leonard is a very young, unproven midfielder, and if that is the route QPR want to go down, then he is a good signing and one that will no doubt improve more. But it may be a concern to throw him straight into the Championship as a main starter.