QPR weighing up move for Arsenal teenager

QPR have taken 18-year-old Arsenal striker Luke Plange on trial ahead of a potential move, according to West London Sport.

The teenager’s scholarship deal at the Emirates is set to expire at the end of the season and it is understood that he is not expected to be offered a professional contract by the Premier League club.

Arsenal have given Plange the chance to earn a deal elsewhere and the striker has joined the R’s on trial – featuring for the club’s U18s in their 3-1 defeat to Swansea City yesterday.

West London Sport has reported that with the forward expected to be released at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, the Championship outfit are weighing up a possible move.

He’s not the only young player from a Premier League club that the R’s have been running the rule over, with Fulham forward Martell Taylor-Crossdale also joining on trial last week.

Plange has been with the Gunners since 2011, joining at the age of eight and developing through the club’s age-group sides.

The centre-forward signed a scholarship deal with Arsenal in 2019 but it seems as if his time at the north London club is nearly up.

The Verdict

Rangers fans will surely love to hear that the club are working hard to ensure that the club’s academy is well stocked.

Plange may not have convinced Arsenal that he deserves to remain at the Emirates but snapping him up could prove a very shrewd bit of business if the striker is given the right time and conditions to develop in west London.

It’ll be interesting to see how this one pans out but it seems as if the R’s are weighing up whether or not to make a move for the young player.