QPR weighing up managerial swoop for 36-year-old

Queens Park Rangers are interested in bringing MK Dons manager Liam Manning to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as a replacement for outgoing boss Mark Warburton, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The R’s looked set to finish in the play-off zone this season but after a decline in the second half of the campaign, this has caused real disappointment in the English capital and with that, it was confirmed Warburton would be taking his last game in charge of the west London side on Saturday when they face Swansea City.

Needing to find a replacement in their quest to properly plan for the summer, they are now reported to have Manning on their shortlist as they weigh up a replacement for their current boss.

Taking over from Russell Martin in Buckinghamshire last August, Manning has done a remarkable job with a side that would have expected to be reeling following the departure of the current Swansea boss at the start of this term.

However, they weren’t fazed by that and came within one point of catching Rotherham United who were promoted with Wigan Athletic last weekend, leaving MK Dons needing to get through three play-off games in their quest to return to the Championship.

Manning could take the step up regardless of the third-tier side’s fate though with this interest from QPR now confirmed, though the R’s may face competition for his signature with other clubs in the division including Blackburn Rovers also without a permanent manager at this stage.

The Verdict:

Starting with Warburton, he deserved one more year to get his side into the promotion mix because he has vastly improved things in the English capital since his arrival, turning the R’s from a side that were in limbo to one that was actively challenging for top-tier football again.

Having previous promotion-winning experience, the second-tier outfit may come to regret parting ways with the 59-year-old despite their recent slump, so it will be interesting to see how they fare with another man at the helm.

They could do a lot worse than bringing in Manning though who has endured a glorious campaign at Stadium:MK and was incredibly unlucky not to have secured a top-two spot with his current side.

Considering the strength of other teams like Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, to finish above all of them is a considerable achievement and one that he can be proud of, so it’s no surprise he’s being linked with a step up.

And even if his side wins promotion at the end of the campaign, it’s unlikely he would turn a club like QPR down considering it would be a step up and would give him a bigger chance of managing at the top level in the future.