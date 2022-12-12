QPR, Watford and AFC Wimbledon’s six-figure financial windfalls revealed from World Cup

Queens Park Rangers have earned around £440,000 during the World Cup because of Ilias Chair and Seny Dieng’s participation in Qatar, according to a report from the Evening Standard.

The same report reveals that the club could earn £40,000 more if Chair, who is still at the tournament following Morocco’s victory over Portugal on Saturday, gets through to the final with his national team.

Playing France in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening, they will be the clear underdogs against Didier Deschamps’ side but have caused quite a few upsets in Qatar already and will be hopeful of causing another one in midweek.

Chair’s absence against Burnley yesterday came as quite a blow – but new manager Neil Critchley will be pleased about the money his side have generated as they potentially look to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window next month.

Dieng’s involvement with Senegal has helped that total to rise to £440,000 – and Watford are also in line to receive a cash boost of £180,000 with Ismaila Sarr getting through to the knockout stages along with QPR’s shot-stopper before they were knocked out by England.

And AFC Wimbledon are another side that will benefit, with Chris Gunter being called up by Wales boss Rob Page. They may have failed to get out of their group – but Johnnie Jackson’s side are set to bank approximately £146,000 – not a bad total for a League Two side.

The Verdict:

It’s only right that they are compensated for their players going out to the World Cup because their participation may increase the risk of them being injured later on in the season with the likes of Chair and Dieng not getting a break.

They aren’t the only ones that will benefit from this compensation though, with Reading previously having Baba Rahman, Junior Hoilett and Mamadou Loum available.

That will be handy to them as they look to remain within financial rules, though they won’t be able to spend any of this money on transfer fees before the summer considering they are still under a transfer embargo.

Sheffield United are also set to receive money for Iliman Ndiaye’s involvement, though secretly, Paul Heckingbottom probably would have wanted him to stay in the UK considering how important he is to their cause.

Previously seen limping after the England game, that just reinforces how costly the tournament could have been for the Blades in their quest for promotion, so they will just be pleased that he’s come back in decent shape.