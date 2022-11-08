QPR vs Huddersfield Town: EFL expert provides score prediction

QPR will be hoping to return to winning ways this evening when they welcome Huddersfield Town to Loftus Road this evening.

The R’s have hit a slight rough patch in recent weeks, accumulating just a single point in their last three Championship matches and they have not scored in those matches.

As for the Terriers, it has been a rather miserable start to the campaign, with Mark Fotheringham’s side sitting at the bottom of the Championship pile and they are now six points adrift of second tier safety.

Huddersfield’s away record also sparks concern, as the Yorkshire club are yet to win on their travels this season, managing just two points away from the John Smith’s Stadium.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column ahead of tonight’s clash in London, David Prutton believes that the R’s will edge it here, opting for a 1-0 win for the hosts.

The verdict

Things may have slowed down for Mick Beale ever so slightly in recent weeks, however, tonight’s clash against the Terriers presents itself as an excellent opportunity to get back to winning ways.

The R’s have managed to average 1.89 points per game at home this season and will be striving to bolster that record this evening.

As for the Terriers, they are already entering dangerous territory and they have not managed a single point in their four games against the division’s top six.

It is difficult to argue with a QPR victory here but the Terriers certainly have the tools to inflict damage at Loftus Road tonight.