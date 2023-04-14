Queens Park Rangers and Coventry City will both be determined to secure a positive result tomorrow when they face each other in the Championship.

The R's were seemingly on course to suffer a defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion earlier this week after their opponents raced into a two-goal lead.

However, after Lyndon Dykes reduced his side's deficit just before the break, Chris Martin rescued a point for the R's in the second-half of this fixture.

Currently two points above the relegation zone, QPR know that they will need to pick up some victories in their remaining fixtures in order to retain their Championship status for another year.

As for QPR's opponents, Coventry will be looking to embark on a winning run in the coming weeks as they eye a late push for a top-six finish.

Despite the fact that the Sky Blues have failed to secure a victory in their last three league games, they are still only three points adrift of the play-off places.

Given that a win for QPR or Coventry could have a significant impact on the outcome of their respective seasons, Saturday's showdown could turn out to be a tense affair.

What is David Prutton's prediction for QPR's clash with Coventry City?

Ahead of the meeting between QPR and Coventry, EFL expert David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes that the R's will suffer a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Sky Blues.

Will Prutton's prediction turn out to be correct?

Whereas QPR's fans will be hoping that Prutton's prediction turns out to be wide of the mark, Coventry may indeed prove to be too strong for Gareth Ainsworth's side.

The R's are clearly low on confidence following a run of eight defeats in their last 10 league fixtures and will need the likes of Martin and Dykes to step up to the mark again if they are to have a chance of picking up a positive result at Loftus Road.

When you consider that QPR have failed to claim a clean-sheet in all but one of the league games that they have participated in since the turn of the year, it would not be at all surprising if Viktor Gyokeres causes all kinds of issues for their defenders.

The Sweden international has scored 18 league goals for Coventry this season and will fancy his chances of adding to this tally this weekend.