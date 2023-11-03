Highlights Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff believes Marti Cifuentes will be a better fit for Queens Park Rangers than Gareth Ainsworth, citing Cifuentes' style of play and previous experience.

Cifuentes led Hammarby to a third-placed finish in the Allsvenskan last season and qualification to the Europa Conference League, indicating his potential to turn around QPR's fortunes.

The Spaniard faces a tough task to keep QPR in the Championship as they currently sit 23rd in the table, but he believes in starting from scratch and building a team with respect and identity.

Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff believes that Marti Cifuentes will be a good appointment for Queens Park Rangers.

Cifuentes was named as the R's new head coach on Monday, replacing Gareth Ainsworth, who was sacked on Saturday after the 2-1 loss to leaders Leicester City at Loftus Road, the club's sixth consecutive defeat.

The Spaniard joins the Hoops from Swedish side Hammarby, where he had been in charge since January 2022.

Cifuentes, who has previously managed Rubi, Sant Andreu, Hospitalet, Sandefjord and AaB, led Hammarby to a third-placed finish in the Allsvenskan last season, earning qualification to the Europa Conference League, and with two games of the current campaign remaining, his side are sixth in the table.

The 41-year-old was chosen ahead of former R's manager Neil Warnock, who guided Huddersfield Town to Championship survival last season, while the club also held talks with ex-Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi.

Cifuentes faces a tough task to keep the Hoops in the Championship, with the club currently sitting 23rd in the table, six points from safety.

He will take charge for the first time against fellow strugglers Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday, and ahead of the game, he insists everybody has a clean slate.

"I'm not here to judge what has been done before. We start from zero," Cifuentes told the BBC.

"It's the law of football, when a manager leaves, the new one has an opportunity to change things and give everybody a fresh start.

"From the first day they called me, it was a clear idea - not only about the big challenge we have ahead of us, but looking as well in the long term.

"What we are going to try to build here is respect and identity that this club had in the past. Now it is my job to make this puzzle work."

What did Jobi McAnuff say?

McAnuff revealed that he believes Cifuentes' style of play will be much more suited to the R's squad, and he admitted that he felt Ainsworth was the wrong fit for the club.

"Very impressive," McAnuff said on the BBC's Football Daily podcast.

"I think in terms of the way that he wants to play, when you do look at some of the teams he's coached and managed, I think that's the real big one for me because it wasn't the right fit with Gareth Ainsworth and that squad.

"They have been used to playing under previous manager Mark Warburton a certain brand of football, Michael Beale comes in and continues that, and then all of a sudden you go from a real specific style to completely different and it just didn't work.

"I think that's a big thing in his favour, immediately in his first few sessions he'll get buy in because it's going to be the type of football they'll want to play."

Weekly wages: QPR's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

What next for Queens Park Rangers?

Cifuentes has certainly made a positive impression during his first few days at Loftus Road.

McAnuff is right that Cifuentes' style will be more suited to the R's squad, and he will need to get the best out of the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock if his side are to secure survival this season.

Cifuentes is a risky appointment for the Hoops, but he did a decent job at Hammarby, and he could be a gamble worth taking.

It will be a tough task for Cifuentes to turn around the club's fortunes, and is essential that he picks up a result in his first game against Rotherham on Saturday.