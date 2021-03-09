QPR v Wycombe preview: All the info ahead of 7pm kick-off this evening

Queens Park Rangers take on Wycombe Wanderers this evening in the Sky Bet Championship as they finally get to meet after the original fixture was postponed a couple of months ago.

It’s a chance for the Hoops to really make up a few places in the league with a win set to take them from 16th to 12th – though a large victory would see them overtake Millwall too – whilst the Chairboys have a chance to close in on Sheffield Wednesday and get the gap down to two points between them.

In terms of form, the R’s come into this one on the back of a good victory at Bristol City. Goals from Ilias Chair and Rob Dickie set them on their way early on at Ashton Gate and similar levels of performance tonight would surely help them earn another win.

For Wycombe, it’s now three straight losses in the Championship in what has been a difficult season but two of those three matches came against Norwich and Watford so it was always going to be tough.

As regards team news, QPR boss Mark Warburton has no fresh injury concerns and it just remains to be seen if Geoff Cameron comes back into the side after a brief injury or whether Jordy de Wijs stays in the side after an impressive, long-awaited debut at the weekend.

For Wycombe, there are again no fresh injury concerns. Jordan Obita is close to a return whilst Ryan Allsop is fit again.

Kick-off is at 7pm tonight.