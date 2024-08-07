The new Championship season is upon us and one of the games kicking off 2024/25 is Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion.

Both sides will want to get their campaigns off to a good start, with fans excited to see their players, new and old, in action.

This bout also pits Spanish coach against Spanish coach with Marti Cifuentes and Carlos Corberan taking to their respective dugouts.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming clash...

Latest QPR and West Brom team news

For the home side, Rangers have just this week sealed the signing of midfielder Jonathan Varane from Sporting Gijon and Saturday could come as the first chance for his new supporters to see him in competitive action.

The same applies to the host of new signings to make their way to Loftus Road this summer, including Paul Nardi, Zan Celar, Hevertton, Liam Morrison and Daniel Bennie, all of which will want to introduce themselves to the west London crowd.

The Hoops may find themselves without striker Lyndon Dykes from the start, who missed his chance to travel with Scotland to Euro 2024 through injury and has only been included in around 43 minutes of action in pre-season. He appeared 41 times in the Championship last season, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

Dykes' career, as per Transfermarkt Player Apps Goals Assists Queens Park Rangers 163 36 12 Queen of the South 136 23 34 Livingston 36 14 10

For the visiting West Brom, they have this week confirmed the signings of Gianluca Frabotta and Lewis Dobbin, the latter on a season-long loan, who will both be vying to start the game this week.

Striker Devante Cole will also be looking for a chance to prove himself after his free transfer from Barnsley was sealed. He comes in to replace Brandon Thomas-Asante, who was West Brom's top scorer last season before he departed for Coventry City this summer.

Joining them in working towards an introduction to competitive action for the Baggies are newcomers Torbjorn Heggem, Ousmane Diakite, Joe Wildsmith and loanee Paddy McNair.

The Midlands side will head into their season opener without striker Daryl Dike, who suffered an injury to his right Achilles. The club confirmed in April this year that he required surgery and would be out of action for six to nine months.

He managed just five appearances in all competitions last season, scoring one goal.

Where to watch QPR v West Brom

The game will be available to view on Sky Sports+, a new offering from the broadcaster that aims to increase the number of Football League matches shown live.

It will be available via that service both on TV and to live stream for subscribers. The new channel is available to any Sky Sports subscriber at no additional cost.

Tickets for QPR v West Brom

Match tickets for home supporters are still available and on sale, and can be bought via the club's official website.

Albion announced via their official website that away tickets for the game had sold out on 2 August.

QPR v West Brom kick-off time

Due to the fixture's selection for coverage from Sky Sports+, the game will be played in the early Saturday slot.

That means kick-off at Loftus Road is currently slated for 12:30 BST, on Saturday 10 August.