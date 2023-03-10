QPR v Watford score prediction issued by Sky Sports pundit

It looks set to be an intriguing match up at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon as QPR take on Watford.

The home side go into this one in dreadful form, with Gareth Ainsworth’s recent arrival unable to halt their decline down the Championship standings.

Ainsworth has been defeated in both of his matches in charge of the R’s so far, but will be hoping it will be third time lucky against the Hornets.

Watford, meanwhile, have a new boss of their own going into this one after sacking Slaven Bilic midweek after a run of games which saw the club win just one of their last eight league matches.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is now in charge of the Hornets, and is tasked with getting them into the play-off places with just 11 matches remaining.

Given that Watford currently find themselves sitting 10th in the division and four points adrift of the top six, there’s no doubt that Wilder will be eyeing all three points at Loftus Road.

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton does not believe Wilder will get that victory in his first match in charge, though.

Instead, in his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton is expecting both QPR and Watford to pick up their first points under their new bosses, predicting a scoreline of QPR 1-1 Watford.

The Verdict

It’s an interesting prediction from Prutton.

Both sides are in desperate need of all three points, though, so I can’t see a draw being on the cards.

QPR need to halt their decline down the Championship standings and try and build some momentum under Gareth Ainsworth.

Meanwhile, the same can be said in terms of their play-off chase for Watford under Wilder.

It should make for an exciting watch on Saturday afternoon.