Highlights QPR take on Sunderland in Championship action this weekend.

Both of QPR's league wins have come away from home, so they're looking for their first home league victory in the match

Despite Sunderland's big win against Southampton last time out, Sky Sports expert David Prutton is predicting a draw for this one.

With the first international break now behind us, Championship football gets back underway this weekend, with QPR set to host Sunderland at Loftus Road.

For QPR, the international break arguably came at the wrong time, with Gareth Ainsworth's side picking up their second victory of the season last time out.

That victory came away at Middlesbrough, with goals from Andre Dozzell and Jack Colback earning the R's a 2-0 victory.

As a result of that win, QPR sit 17th in the Championship at this early stage, with six points on the board.

Funnily enough, though, both of their league victories have come away from home, though, so this Saturday presents them with an opportunity to pick up that first home victory.

Sunderland will certainly have other ideas, though, and will be brimming with confidence after their big result last time out.

The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light prior to the international break in a result that will have caught the eye right across the division.

Tony Mowbray's side had started slowly, losing their first two, but two wins and a draw in their last three have got them on the right track.

Sunderland sit 9th heading into Saturday's clash at Loftus Road.

What is David Prutton's QPR v Sunderland score prediction?

Despite Sunderland having thrashed Southampton last time out, though, Sky Sports EFL expert and columnist David Prutton is predicting a less excitable result for the Black Cats this time out.

Indeed, Prutton predicts a 1-1 draw between QPR and Sunderland this weekend.

Offering his reasoning for this prediction, Prutton wrote in his latest Sky Sports column: "It feels like considering the negativity that swirled around the club that every win for Gareth Ainsworth and QPR is a big statement, and it was just that at Middlesbrough as they took all three points."

"Speaking of big statements… what a win for Sunderland against Southampton.

"They will be riding high as they head to west London, and it’s a chance to really crack on.

"But, I think this will be a draw."

When and where is QPR v Sunderland set to take place?

QPR versus Sunderland is set to take place on Saturday 16th September.

The match will be played at QPR's home ground - Loftus Road Stadium.

What time is kick-off between QPR and Sunderland?

Kick-off between QPR and Sunderland at Loftus Road on Saturday is scheduled for 3PM in the United Kingdom.

Is QPR v Sunderland live on television?

No, QPR v Sunderland has not been selected for TV selection in the United Kingdom.

Highlights of the match will be available on the ITV's EFL Highlights show on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The earliest you can watch that highlights show is 11pm on ITV 4 on Saturday night.

The programme will repeat on ITV 4 on Sunday morning at 8AM.