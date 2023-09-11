QPR went into the September international break on the back of a much-needed win away from home.

A 2-0 win against struggling Middlesbrough gave the Hoops all three points to move the team to 17th in the Championship table.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have had a difficult start to the new campaign, but the win over Boro showed that there could yet be more to come from this team.

They will return to action this weekend against Sunderland at Loftus Road as they look to continue their winning ways.

Tony Mowbray’s side also went into the break off the back of an impressive win, smashing Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are ninth in the table, but sit just one point above QPR going into Saturday’s meeting in West London.

With the transfer window now closed, both teams will be fully focused on getting positive results with their current squads over the next couple of months.

Both teams will be aiming to compete in the top half of the Championship this campaign, so this fixture could be the start of a big run for either side.

What is the latest team news for QPR and Sunderland?

Steve Cook will be a fitness concern following his setback in the win over Boro.

Jake Clarke-Salter had to replace the defender just before half-time of their 2-0 victory, and it is unclear as to whether Cook will be available for selection.

Perhaps the extended break has allowed him enough time to recover.

Meanwhile, Sunderland received a major boost at the weekend as Daniel Ballard featured in all 90 minutes of Northern Ireland’s defeat to Kazakhstan.

The defender missed the 4-2 defeat to Slovenia earlier in the international break, with injury preventing him from participating for Michael O’Neill’s side.

But he made his return to action on Sunday night, alongside fellow Sunderland teammate Trai Hume.

Meanwhile, the likes of Patrick Roberts and Jason Seelt could be available for selection after recent injury issues.

Will QPR v Sunderland be on TV?

Due to the UK's Saturday afternoon TV blackout, QPR v Sunderland will not be available to watch live unless you are an overseas supporter.

However, you can keep up with the score on local radio, or on TV with Sky Sports News or BBC Final Score.

Highlights of the game will also be uploaded to YouTube in the aftermath of the clash, with ITV also having an extended version of the game on TV that evening.

Are there tickets available for QPR v Sunderland?

QPR still have a number of tickets remaining for those weighing up a trip to see Sunderland visit London.

Prices range around the £29 to £33 mark for full adult tickets.

Sunderland have been given an allocation of 3,014 tickets for their trip to Loftus Road, which are available to club members.

Tickets can be found on the club’s official website, with Sunderland still having some available to those still looking to grab their seat.

When is kick-off for QPR v Sunderland?

The game gets underway at 3pm on Saturday, alongside a host of other fixtures in the Championship.