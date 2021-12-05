QPR v Stoke City: Team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

QPR host Stoke City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Sunday with both sides looking for three points to boost their playoff hopes.

QPR are hoping to extend their winning run to four games when they come up against Stoke after a battling three points earlier this week against Derby County.

Stoke on the other hand will be keen to bounce back after back-to-back defeats to Bristol City and Blackburn.

With QPR comfortably occupying a place in the top six and Stoke having recently dropped out, this will certainly be an interesting encounter.

Michael O’Neill has had to cope with an injury crisis of late as he’s missing several key players which has no doubt impacted performances and results.

Mark Warburton will certainly be the happier of the two managers as his resurgent QPR side continue to impress.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to take a look at the latest team news, whether there is a live stream for the match and when the game is set to kick off.

Team News

QPR are still without striker Lyndon Dykes as the Scotsman is still recovering from an ankle injury he sustained in October.

Andre Gray is pushing for a start ahead of Charlie Austin after his late winner against Derby this week.

Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell, Albert Adomah, and Moses Odubajo also picked up knocks but are likely to be fit for the game while Lee Wallace will have a late fitness check.

As for Stoke, O’Neill is confident of a return of Sam Clucas and Abdallah Sima to the matchday squad with both having recently returned to full training.

Joe Allen is available again after suspension while Steven Fletcher may earn a recall ahead of Jacob Brown or Tyrese Campbell.

Jordan Thompson is set to be out for the next six to eight weeks with a knee problem while Sam Surridge is still serving a suspension after his red card against Peterborough.

Is there a live stream?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting from 14:15.

What time is kick-off?

Today’s game will kick-off at 14:30pm.

QPR will be looking to close the gap on the top two while Stoke will be determined to get back into the top six making this a very interesting encounter.