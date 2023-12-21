Queens Park Rangers take on Southampton at Loftus Road in the Championship on Saturday.

Marti Cifuentes made an excellent start to life as QPR head coach after replacing Gareth Ainsworth in late October, but his side have dropped points against two of their relegation rivals in the last two matches.

After drawing 0-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle last Wednesday night, despite the Pilgrims playing much of the game with 10 men, the R's were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The R's took the lead in the 37th minute when Bambo Diaby diverted Ilias Chair's strike into his own net, but Wednesday improved in the second half, and they deservedly equalised in the 86th minute through Bailey Cadamarteri.

Substitute Osman Kakay missed an excellent chance to restore the Hoops' advantage, and the Owls sealed all three points in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Anthony Musaba fired home after Ashley Fletcher's header hit the post.

Cifuentes' side currently sit 22nd in the table, two points from safety.

Southampton extended their unbeaten run to 14 games with an emphatic 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's on Saturday.

Stuart Armstrong and Will Smallbone both went close for the Saints before they went ahead just before half time when Samuel Edozie finished from close range for his second goal in two games.

Rovers were reduced to 10 men when Callum Brittain was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away, and Southampton took full advantage, with Armstrong doubling their lead in the 64th minute.

The Saints were then awarded a penalty when Hayden Carter brought down Sekou Mara, but Carlos Alcaraz blazed his spot-kick over the bar.

However, the hosts would find the back of the net twice in injury time, with Mara and Alcaraz both getting on the scoresheet to seal a comprehensive victory.

Russell Martin's men are fourth in the table, 10 points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 13 points behind leaders Leicester City.

Latest QPR and Southampton team news

QPR were without defender Ziyad Larkeche at Hillsborough after he took a knock to the head against Plymouth, with Cifuentes revealing before the game that the Frenchman was being assessed.

"I need to discuss this with the medical team to see how he is and to follow the protocols," Cifuentes told the club's official website.

"We have a very experienced medical department who will do their best to see if the player can be available or not."

It remains to be seen whether Larkeche will be available this weekend, while midfielder Jack Colback is also doubtful after missing the previous three games with a muscle injury.

Southampton were boosted by the return of midfielder Flynn Downes against Blackburn after he recovered from illness, but the Saints are without long-term absentees Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ross Stewart and Juan Larios.

Sulemana and Stewart are both out until January with hamstring and muscle injuries respectively, while Larios is undergoing specialist rehab in Spain.

Is QPR v Southampton on TV?

The game will not be shown on television as the blackout for Saturday 3pm kick-offs remains in place this season.

Supporters can follow updates from the game on Gillette Labs Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News, and highlights will be available on the English Football League Highlights show on ITV4 at 9pm on Saturday night, repeated at 11:10pm on ITV1.

QPR v Southampton tickets

QPR supporters can still buy tickets here, while Southampton fans can purchase tickets for the away end here.

What time does QPR v Southampton kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.