QPR v Sheffield United: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

All Championship eyes will be on the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Friday evening as QPR host Sheffield United in a game that could prove vital in the race for the top six.

The R’s play-off hopes are done but tomorrow evening’s game means they could still have a huge say in who finishes in that much-coveted sixth place.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are the team in possession of it at the moment but a slip-up in west London could prove fatal as Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, and Millwall are all within three points of them with two games left of the season.

The good news for the Blades is that only Cardiff City and Barnsley have won fewer points over their last six games (four) than the out-of-form R’s.

United picked up a vital 1-0 win over the Bluebirds last weekend and now have the chance to extend their lead over the teams in pursuit, who all play on Saturday.

Mark Warburton has told West London Sport that he does not expect his contract to be extended beyond the end of the season so Friday evening’s game could be his last at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

It is set to be another eye-catching Championship encounter, here’s everything you need to know…

Latest team news

Injuries have done the R’s no favours this term and they’re set to be without Rob Dickie, David Marshall, Moses Odubajo, and Chris Willock for Friday’s game.

Yoann Barbet, Seny Dieng, and Jeff Hendrick could all be in contention for the west London club but Warburton will not want to rush anyone back given play-offs are now realistically out of reach.

The Blades expect to have defender George Baldock available for Friday’s trip to the capital while Billy Sharp and Chris Basham returned recently.

Heckingbottom has launched an investigation into the injury issues they’ve faced this season, however, and will be without the likes of Rhian Brewster, Jayden Bogle, and David McGoldrick tomorrow.

Score prediction

This one just means more to the Blades than it does to their hosts on Friday evening and though we can still expect some fight from Warburton’s side, that could mean United are able to come away with a vital 3-1 victory.

Is there a live stream?

Live audio streams will be available through both clubs’ websites but as Sky Sports will be showing Friday evening’s game, club-produced live video streams will not be available in the UK.

Is it on TV?

Yes. Fans will be able to tune in to the coverage of the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 7pm on Friday.

What time is kick-off?

QPR v Sheffield United kicks off at 7.45pm on Friday evening meaning we should know full team news by 6.45pm.

The final Championship game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium of the 2021/22 looks set to be an exciting one!