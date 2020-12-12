QPR v Reading preview: Team news, manager comment and more

Queens Park Rangers host Reading this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as the battle of the Hoops takes place in W12.

For the first time this season, QPR will play in front of a home support with a couple of thousand fans set to descend on the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium for the 3pm kick-off.

They’ll be hoping to see their side put in a good performance and convert that into a win, too, after several recent decent displays not getting the points that should have been yielded.

Meanwhile, Reading have won one, drawn one and lost one when it comes to their last three matches and will be looking to bounce back from a loss at home to Birmingham City in the week.

Mark Warburton, before the game, was full of praise for the Royals and their attacking play, labelling them ruthless and a real threat so, with QPR an attacking team, too, it should be an open affair.

In terms of team news, Warburton typically kept his cards close to his chest regarding injuries but did admit a few players were carrying knocks and niggles that needed late assessment.

Reading, meanwhile, saw both Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite pick up knocks in the Birmingham City clash during the week so a call will need to be made there – though Paunovic was particularly downbeat on Meite post the Blues loss.