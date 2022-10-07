QPR v Reading FC score prediction issued by Sky Sports pundit ahead of Friday night clash

Friday night’s Championship clash between Queens Park Rangers and Reading should be a cracking tie.

With the two sides sitting third in Reading’s case, and fourth in QPR’s, there is a big chance for both sides to claim all three points and move into the automatic promotion places ahead of Saturday’s fixtures.

QPR come into the match on a big high having beat league leaders Sheffield United away from home on Tuesday night.

Their opponents Reading, meanwhile, should be in good mood themselves, though, after picking up a respectable draw at home to second-placed Norwich City.

Given the fine form of both sides so far this season, Sky Sports EFL expert and pundit David Prutton can’t separate the two sides ahead of kick off at Loftus Road.

Writing in his Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “What a win that was for QPR in midweek.”

“To go and take all three points at Sheffield United really underlined the progress they are making under Michael Beale. They could well be contenders this season but Chris Willock will be a big miss here if he’s injured. “Reading took a great point against Norwich on Tuesday night. “They look in good shape and I fancy a few goals in this one. Score draw. Prutton predicts: 2-2.” Kick off between the two sides is scheduled for 8PM UK time tonight (07/10). The Verdict I think David Prutton is spot on here with his score prediction. Given their win over Sheffield United in midweek and the fact they are the home side, you are inclined to lean towards QPR getting a good result. However, Reading keep proving everyone wrong this season and at the moment it is really hard to back against them. As such, I can see a draw too, but perhaps a 1-1 rather than a 2-2.