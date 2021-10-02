QPR v Preston North End: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Queens Park Rangers got back to winning ways in midweek after defeating an out-of-sorts Birmingham City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

But they face a tougher test this afternoon as Preston North End come to town, having not lost in their last seven Championship encounters.

The last five of those have all been draws but Frankie McAvoy’s side have been tough to beat but the R’s on their day have the fire-power to beat most teams in the league.

Let’s look at the latest team news ahead of kick-off and whether you can watch the match live.

Quiz: Have QPR ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have QPR won the FA Cup? Yes No

Latest team news

Mark Warburton is struggling at left-wing-back with both Lee Wallace and Sam McCallum still out injured – Chris Willock deputised there in midweek and after being part of a winning team he could remain there once again.

Sam Field is also injured but Warburton will likely keep the same 11 who started against Birmingham in midweek.

North End have had some injury struggles at the start of the season, with Tom Barkhuizen missing a number of games through COVID but he will return to the squad today, but it’ll be too soon for both Ched Evans and Matt Olosunde.

Andrew Hughes is a doubt as well having missed Tuesday’s clash with Stoke with a toe injury but McAvoy has said he’s set to freshen his side up, meaning the likes of Ali McCann could be in-line for his first league start.

Is there a live stream?

The only way UK-based fans of both sides can watch this afternoon is in person in west London, but overseas fans can purchase match passes to watch on either QPR or PNE’s website for £10.

Live commentary is available as well on both official websites in the UK and worldwide.

What time is kick-off?

Like most games this afternoon, QPR and PNE face off at 3pm at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in what should be an interesting encounter.