QPR v Norwich City: Match preview as Canaries aim to seal title at in form Rangers

Queens Park Rangers take on Norwich City this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship with the second tier title potentially set to be handed out.

It’s ten years since Rangers saw themselves crowned champions of the second division and they’ll be looking to keep Norwich’s title party on hold for a little longer, with the Yellows knowing that a win combined with anything but a win for Watford against Millwall will seal the deal.

For the Hoops, though, it’s another chance to show just how far they have come this season with them looking to seal a top-eight finish and build for next year where they’ll hope to put up their own promotion challenge.

In terms of team news, the home side remains without Luke Amos, Charlie Owens and Tom Carroll who are long-term absentees whilst Geoff Cameron is a doubt for this one, too.

Norwich, meanwhile, see Dimitris Giannoulis serve the second game of his three-match suspension following a sending off against Bournemouth. Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Ben Gibson and Lukas Rupp all remain out, too.

Rangers actually come into this one in better form, having won three of their last four matches whilst Norwich, after sealing promotion, have lost their last two to Bournemouth and Watford respectively.

They’ll be looking to bounce back and make the titles theirs, though, so Mark Warburton will be all too aware of the threat the Premier League-bound Canaries pose.