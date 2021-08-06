QPR v Millwall match preview: Team news, pre-season form and more

Queens Park Rangers and Millwall go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as the second-tier campaign kicks off for these two sides at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

It’s a London derby that provided some entertainment last year in W12, with the Lions racing into a 2-0 lead before getting pegged back in the second half of the game to eventually lose 3-2.

Indeed, similar levels of entertainment in front of returning supporters would be welcome, though Lions boss Gary Rowett would obviously like to avoid a repeat result.

In terms of pre-season form, both sides have had unbeaten runs with QPR playing four matches and Millwall having three.

Rangers beat Portsmouth, Manchester United and Cambridge United before a topsy-turvy 3-3 draw with Leicester City last weekend, whilst the Lions have beaten Motherwell and Ipswich Town, as well as drawing with Gillingham in between.

Team news wise, Mark Warburton has no fresh concerns to contend with and just needs to decide whether Stefan Johansen will come straight into the team after sealing his return – he didn’t get any minutes in pre-season for the Hoops – as well as which new faces could make their competitive debuts.

Gary Rowett, meanwhile, is without Mason Bennett with him on the sidelines for around six weeks but should have Jed Wallace raring to go after he overcame a rib injury to score in their final friendly.

Benik Afobe also scored twice in that game against Ipswich and so the Lions will feel as though if they create chances they’ll be able to take them this weekend.